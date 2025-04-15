Summary Acer unveils Nitro AI laptops with AMD Ryzen 9 365 processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti GPUs.

The Nitro AI line includes Nitro 16, Nitro 18, and Nitro V 16S models, with slim options measuring less than 19.9mm.

US pricing and release date for Acer's new range of laptops remains uncertain due to potential tariff-related delays.

As the Nvidia RTX 50 series begins to permeate the market, we're seeing what companies can do with the hardware. Acer is no different, as it reveals its new range of laptops and desktops that use the powerful new hardware. If you're a fan of seriously slim laptops, I have some good news for you: Acer's new range is shaping up to be a thin but mighty powerhouse.

Acer reveals the Nitro AI laptop range

In an emailed press release, Acer revealed what it has planned with its new Nitro AI range of laptops:

All the devices are Copilot+ PCs and feature up to AMD RyzenTM AI 9 365 processors, maximizing gaming experiences on favorite titles and efficient performance for multitasking with dedicated hardware to seamlessly run AI workloads. The gaming laptops are also equipped with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5070 Ti Laptop GPUs. Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity.

There are four entries to the Nitro AI range: the Nitro 16, the Nitro 18, and the Nitro V 16S. While the Nitro 18 has a larger, 18'' screen over the Nitro 16 variants, the latter has a better refresh rate, clocking in at 180 Hz over the Nitro 18's 165 Hz. And if you grab one of the models that end with an S (for "slim"), acer claims the laptop "[measures] less than 19.9 mm," which is good going for people who don't like chunky devices.

Unfortunately, Acer cannot reveal how much these laptops will cost in the USor guarantee a release date. There's a good chance that the same tariffs that caused Framework issues and delayed the Nintendo Switch 2 in America have had a similar effect on Acer's devices. However, we hope that Acer manages to release them in the US without much issue.