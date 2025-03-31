Summary Acer introduces two new Predator monitors: X32 X2, and X27U X1 with OLED screens and high refresh rates.

The X32 X2 offers UHD resolution and a 240 Hz refresh rate, ideal for immersive gaming.

The X27U X1 features a more space-saving design, Dynamic Refresh Rate, and is priced at $599.99.

If you're on the hunt for a new gaming monitor, why not give Acer a try? The company has revealed two new entries to its Predator monitor series: the X32 X2, and the X27U X1. Both of them offer generous OLED screens with high refresh rates and response times, making them an excellent addition to your battlestation.

Acer reveals two new Predator monitors, and one is available right now

In a press release on the Acer website, the company broke down what each monitor can do:

The new Predator X32 X2 boasts a 31.5-inch UHD (3840x2160) QD-OLED panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 240 Hz refresh rate. This model is great for gamers seeking cinematic and immersive viewing when gaming, with wide-screen real estate to highlight exceptional image clarity and detail. On the other hand, the Predator X27U X1 features a 26.5-inch WQHD (2560x1440) panel, offering a more space-saving design while maintaining high visual performance. The monitor supports up to a 240 Hz refresh rate and can seamlessly switch to 60 Hz via display port with the Dynamic Refresh Rate feature, producing well-rendered and smooth visuals for both game play and casual viewing.

Both of these models come with a 0.03ms response time and supports AMD FreeSync Premium technology, which makes them the ideal choice for gamers who want something more. Plus, they support both HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort cables so they can suit your needs best.

Acer states that it will release the Predator X32 X2 in June, starting from $999.99. Acer claims that the Predator X27U X1 is out now for $599.99, but at the time of writing, it hasn't appeared on the official website. Hopefully, the company will have it ready to purchase soon.