Acer’s Predator Orion 7000 gets upgraded with 13th Gen Intel processors

Intel announced their 13th Gen desktop processors today, and many desktop makers are refreshing their products with the latest and greatest. Joining the fray is Acer, which revealed that the new Predator Orion 7000 (PO7-650) series will be refreshed with the new CPUs.

Specific pricing and availability were not detailed, today. However, Acer noted that it believes that with 13th Gen Intel desktop CPUs, the Predator Orion 7000 (PO7-650) series desktops will “push the limits of high-performance multi-tasking and next level computing power.” This shouldn’t be too much of a surprise anyway, as the new desktop processors from Intel are plenty fast. The top chip in the family packs up to 24 cores, and the Core i9-13900K has a 5.8Ghz clock speed.

Other than the new Intel CPU, the new Predator Orion sports options for the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 series GPU. That’s also paired with maximum RAM of up to 64GB DDR5-4000. Of course, the case on this top-of-the-line desktop itself is also special. Features include a transparent side glass panel, and 8 ARGB infused LED lights. You’ll even be able to overclock the CPU with Acer’s PredatorSense software, and enjoy a cooler system when under heavy loads thanks to the liquid CPU cooler and Predator FrostBlade 2.0 fans.

The new Predator Orion 7000 (PO7-650) sports an Intel Killer E3100 Ethernet Controller, and support for Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E. Port options include the 3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, 1 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type C port, and 2 audio jacks. The reader of the case has an additional 3 USB 3.2 Type-A ports, one USB 3.2 Type-C port, two USB 2.0 ports, and 3 audio jacks.

If you’re looking for new desktops with 13th Gen Intel CPUs, then there are already some early options. Other than Acer, Alienware refreshed the Aurora R15 with 13th-gen Intel processors and Nvidia RTX 40 series graphics cards. MSI also unveiled new motherboards and a new desktop lineup with the new Intel CPUs and Nvidia RTX 40 series graphics.

Source: Acer