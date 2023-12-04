Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus $600 $900 Save $300 Get one of the best Android tablets on the market with a very attractive $300 discount, as the Galaxy Tab S8+ comes with a gorgeous 12.4-inch display and tons of power under the hood to help you do anything you want. $600 at Amazon

Samsung doesn’t need an introduction, as it is one of the most famous names in the tech world. The company is famous for delivering quality products that amaze anyone who gets their hands on one. We could easily spend hours talking about its excellent smartphones, smart TVs, and more. Still, today, we will focus on one of the best options for those who want entertainment and productivity on the go, as you can currently get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ for just $600 after scoring a lovely $300 discount.

We have excellent news for those looking to get a new Android tablet, as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ is now available for $600 at Amazon.com. This is the perfect option for any user who loves Android devices and is looking to get a large canvas that can be used for productivity and media consumption. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ might not be the latest option on the market, but it is still a great option for those who don’t want to pay more to have the latest model available.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ arrives with a large 12.4-inch AMOLED screen, an S Pen in the box, 128GB storage space, support for Wi-Fi 6E, a very reliable and versatile camera that will capture 4K video, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, 8GB RAM, an exquisite design, in-display fingerprint reader and more for those interested in using this Android tablet for productivity. You won’t be disappointed if you’re interested in using it as a media consumption device, as it also packs four speakers to deliver exceptional stereo sound so you can enjoy your movies and shows to the fullest.