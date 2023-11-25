Black Friday is winding down, and that means there's only a limited amount of time for you to capitalize on the biggest savings of the year. Now that the big day is here, you'll start to see the best deals go out of stock or expire. Although we do still have Cyber Monday sales coming in a few deals, it's unlikely that Cyber Monday will bring better deals than the ones we're seeing right now. You can always return something if you find a better deal, but you can't go back in time to snag a deal you missed out on. That's why we've spent all day combing through the best deals, and we've selected five absolute can't-miss deals you won't find tomorrow.

M1 MacBook Air

Apple's M1 MacBook Air was one of the first computers to get the upgrade to Apple Silicon, and boy was it a big one. This computer is still one I'd recommend in 2023, even at its full $1,000 retail price. With Black Friday savings of $250, you can grab this excellent machine for just $750. That makes this MacBook a fantastic value for students, casual users, and everyone else just looking for a simple and great MacBook Air.

MSI Gaming X Slim GeForce RTX 4070 Ti

Looking to upgrade your gaming setup with a great Black Friday deal on a GPU? We've found the best one out there, and it's MSI's Gaming X Slim GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. You'll find the best deal on Newegg, where the $840 retail price is lowered to $785, and a $30 rebate brings the price to just $755. But for the savvy shopers, you can save another $10 by using the promo code BFCCY2Z45 at checkout on Newegg's website. If you'd prefer to buy on Amazon, you can find the same card for $755 there too. Either way, you're getting the lowest price we've ever seen on this card, which features a triple-fan setup and can handle 1440p gaming with ease.

Keychron K2 Mechanical Keyboard

Keychron makes some of our favorite mechanical keyboards out there, and this one is great for people who don't want a big keyboard. This one features Gateron G Pro blue switches, which are designed for a more tactile feel and a very clicky sound. It also works great with Mac and Windows, thanks to the included keycaps with layouts for each. Prime members can save 30% on this excellent mechanical keyboard now, but this deal won't last forever.

TCL Class Q5 4K QLED TV

QLED technology is the hottest tech in TV displays right now, and many TVs that feature it are pretty expensive. But if you're looking to experience the crisp colors and contrast of a QLED panel without breaking the bank, this TCL Class Q5 TV is a perfect fit. It's a 55-inch screen with a 4K resolution made with QLED technology. But for just a few more hours, you can snag this epic TV for just $230 at Best Buy. For those taking notes, that's an insane discount of nearly half off. We don't see deals like this often, and when we do, they're sure to sell out fast.

Motorola Wireless Android Auto Adapter

Once deals that seem too good to be true sell out, they don't usually come back. But this Motorola MA1 adapter for wireless Android Auto was surprisingly restocked today, meaning you have a second change to grab it now. If your car doesn't support the feature, this adapter is an affordable and useful way to add wireless Android Auto. Forget plugging in your smartphone each time you want to connect to your car. Just plug in Motorola's $65 adapter (which is 28% off MSRP) and enjoy the wireless Android Auto experience.

Don't wait for Cyber Monday

You just might miss out on the greatest deals

It's always a gamble whether to wait and see what Cyber Monday offers or act now. Well, we can safely say that you should jump on Black Friday sales before they disappear in a few hours. It's more likely that deals will expire or sell out in the coming days than it is that prices will drop even lower. And you can't go wrong with buying now, either. If a product drops to a lower price on Cyber Monday, you can just return or cancel your Black Friday order and still get the best deal.