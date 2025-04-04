If you've spent any time in the world of Call of Duty over the past few years, you've likely run into the conversation around cheating — or worse — cheaters themselves. The reality is, cheating has become a familiar problem across multiplayer games, and Call of Duty is no exception. It's a topic that sparks heated debate, but it raises an important question: what is Activision doing to fight back?

Lately, Activision has really stepped up its enforcement — targeting cheats at the source, continuing to refine its anti-cheat system, and taking new measures to protect players from bad actors. But is it enough? That depends on who you ask. Either way, Activision doesn't seem ready to slow down its assault anytime soon.

What Is Activision Doing To Stop Cheaters in Call Of Duty?