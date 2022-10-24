Earlier this year, The Walt Disney Company announced that it would be introducing a cheaper, ad-supported tier of its Disney Plus service in the U.S. The upcoming budget-friendly plan would cost $7.99 per month, while the ad-free one goes for $10.99. So for $3 less, users get to enjoy the service, while dealing with occasional advertisements. According to the company, this plan will launch in the U.S. on December 8. Apart from that, it doesn't share much about the potential restrictions and the type of content users will be able to access. New evidence now suggests that Disney Plus might drop support for GroupWatch and SharePlay on the budget-friendly plan.

Steve Moser has found strings that reflect the lack of GroupWatch and SharePlay support on the ad-supported Disney Plus tier. Those subscribing to the cheaper plan likely won't get to watch content with their friends through these features. This makes total sense, considering that ad-free subscribers will then have to deal with interruptions if they're watching with an ad-supported subscriber. For the unfamiliar, the aforementioned features allow multiple users to watch content together — as long as they're all subscribed to the service.

Netflix will be launching its ad-supported tier next week in select regions. The company will block downloading shows for offline viewing on this tier. Additionally, users will miss out on certain shows, due to licensing restrictions. While we can't tell for sure yet, you can expect the ad-supported Disney Plus tier to include similar restrictions. Those who aren't happy with these limitations will have to stick to the pricier plan or find alternative services with more affordable offerings.

Do you plan on subscribing to the ad-supported Disney Plus tier? Why or why not? Let us know in the comments section below.