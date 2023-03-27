The Google Pixel line offers some of the best Android smartphones on the market, making it a great choice if you're looking to dive into the Android ecosystem for the first time. Perhaps what makes the Pixel line stand head and shoulder above its competitors is that Google constantly updates the software for its smartphones, not only adding new features, but also improving existing ones as well. Most recently, the company has now changed they way its Adaptive Charging feature works, removing the need to set alarms in order to have it properly active.

The news comes from 9to5Google, with the news outlet stating that the update could have been added with a previous update, but wasn't noticed until recently. While Pixel devices previously required users to set an alarm in order for Adaptive Charging to work, now, it no longer requires an alarm to be set, and will instead learn your habits, setting a time for charging to be complete, based on your sleep schedule.

The benefit of Adaptive Charging is that it can preserve battery life, and it does this by limiting the charging capacity of the battery, holding your smartphone's charge at 80 percent for most of the night. When it gets closer to your wake-up time, the smartphone will begin charging from 80 percent, and will eventually reach 100 percent by the time you're awake.

This new change is great because it doesn't really have limitations like the previous system that relied on a set window of times and alarms. Now, no matter what time you sleep, the Pixel looks to have the ability to learn your schedule and turn on Adaptive Charging when necessary. Naturally, there isn't a confirmation in materials from Google, so we'll be reaching out to see what kinds of changes have been made to the feature.

Source: 9to5Google