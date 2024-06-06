Key Takeaways During Computex, Adata showed off its upcoming PC gaming handheld dubbed the XPG Nia.

The console has a unique design featuring a tilting display and swappable RAM.

It will also utilize an AMD Phoenix APU and is set to be released in 2025.

So it came as no surprise that we got to see some new PC gaming handhelds during Computex. In addition to the new Asus ROG Ally X, we also got to see something completely new and unexpected with the Zotac Zone and MSI Claw 8 AI+. While these and other devices are certainly going to draw some heavy interest from enthusiasts, it looks like one company is really trying to push the envelope with a gaming handheld of its own.

Adata was on the Computex show floor, giving those in attendance a sneak peek at its upcoming XPG Nia gaming handheld device. The information comes by way of Retro Handhelds on X (via VideoCardz), sharing some of the details about the product and some wonderful images as well.

Another gaming handheld with some unique features

From what's shown, the XPG Nia looks to offer a completely unique look when compared to its peers, with a tilting display that's designed to really maximize the experience. In addition, the device will also allow users to swap out the RAM, making future upgrades relatively painless thanks to the product's use of LPCAMM2 memory.

While there were mentions of the types of CPUs and APUs that this device might come with, there doesn't seem to be anything concrete at this point, with the brand only mentioning that it will make use of an AMD Phoenix APU when it releases. Now, that's where things start to get a little sticky, as this device is set to hit the market sometime in 2025.

And yes, that's still quite a ways out, and for that reason, a lot can change. We appreciate Adata sharing this product in its early stages to drum up some excitement, but there's a good chance that this device will change quite dramatically or worst yet, it won't even make it to market.

Luckily, there are plenty of gaming handhelds that have recently been announced or are coming to market, so I don't think the public is going to hold out for this one. With that said, it'll be interesting to see just how much the XPG Nia changes over time and, for the time being, there are plenty of great alternatives already on the market.