How to add support for the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller on your rooted Android phone

Did you manage to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 at long last? If you did, you surely must be enjoying the new DualSense controller accompanying the console. Since the launch of the DualShock 4 with the PlayStation 4, the controllers for the PlayStation have also been an amazing controller to use on other devices, such as your PC, and yes, your smartphone. Android does support the DualShock 4 for the most part in current versions, and you can expect to use your controller just the way you would use it on your PS4. The PS5’s DualSense, though? Your mileage may vary. To be clear, it’s an amazing controller that adds to the best aspects of the DualShock 4 with new features and improvements across the board. But it’s too new, and so your older Android device may not support it. If your device is rooted, though, then all you have to do is install the 1Controller Magisk module to make the DualSense controller map button presses properly.

We’ve covered this mod before, but in case you missed it, the 1Controller module basically provides layout files for various controllers, such as those from the PlayStations, Xbox controllers, and more. While Android has controller layouts for a bunch of popular controllers, such as the DualShock 4, the availability of controller layouts may vary depending on your manufacturer and Android version. Thus, if you have a controller that is popular but is not properly supported by your system, then this module will have you covered. Conveniently, this module supports the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller which, being so new, may not be properly mapped on many Android devices.

1Controller XDA Thread

So, does this all sound good to you? It sure does to me. Be mindful that you do need to install Magisk on your device in order to install this module, so if you haven’t rooted your phone yet and you want to use your oh-so-white controller with your smartphone, then go install Magisk and then come back. Done? Then you should by all means go ahead and check out the newest version of this Magisk module.

Download the 1Controller Magisk Module