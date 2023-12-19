Key Takeaways Not all apps have desktop versions for Windows and macOS, making it challenging to keep up with them across platforms.

With the Add to Dock feature in macOS Sonoma, users can easily create web apps from any site.

Add to Dock provides a seamless experience for using apps and services, allowing quicker access, separation from the browser, and ease of use for various purposes.

Keeping up with apps on different platforms can be tricky, so not all apps have desktop versions made for Windows and macOS. Meta's Threads is a good example, as it's a startup social media platform prioritizing mobile and web support first. X (formerly Twitter) is another since the Twitter for Mac app hasn't been updated since long before the X rebrand. So, what do you do for apps that don't have native macOS applications? The old answer was just to use them in a browser, but that's no longer the case.

With macOS Sonoma, Apple introduced a new feature called Add to Dock. It functions similarly to the Add to Home Screen feature on iOS and iPadOS, allowing users to create web apps from any site. That means all the best Macs can now turn any website into a web app completely separate from Safari. This is great news for anybody with a specific site, social media platform, or online store they want to use as a macOS app. If you're a Mac user, you should absolutely be using this feature.

There are different kinds of apps on macOS

And a new kind of web app in Safari on macOS Sonoma

First, let's talk about the different kinds of apps and services you'll run into on macOS. There are two types of native Mac applications: the ones you download from the App Store and those from third-party installers. Then, there are iOS and iPadOS apps, which can run on any M-series Mac thanks to the Apple Silicon transition. That only leaves web-based sites as the major applications and services that most people will interact with daily.

Add to Dock serves as an alternative option to the last two methods. Though iOS and iPadOS apps can be run on select Macs, they still prefer a touch-first input and may be poorly optimized for macOS. And, of course, running a website like X or Threads in a web browser isn't the best experience. So, creating a web app with the Add to Dock tool in macOS Sonoma may be the best option for most programs and services without a native Mac app.

Turning a site into an app couldn't be simpler

After the initial setup, it's hard to tell a web app from a native Mac app

Part of the reason this feature works so well is due to the simple setup. After you create a web app from a website in Safari, it'll work like any other app you have stored in the macOS dock. Unlike a browser shortcut, using the web app will open the site in a self-contained window separate from Safari. We have a complete guide to Add to Dock for those interested, but these are the highlights:

Open the site you want to turn into an app in Safari. Click the share icon, and click the Add to Dock option. (Or click File > Add to Dock instead) Change the app name, icon, or URL if needed, and then click add.

That's it. It's essentially a three-step process to get a web app working on macOS Sonoma, but you can extend that process if you want to customize the app name and icon. Since the setup for web apps is similar to a bunch of other mechanisms in Safari (like bookmarking and sharing), it'll feel natural to any macOS user.

Add to Dock specifically requires Safari 17, which is bundled with macOS Sonoma. If you have the latest version of macOS, you'll have the new feature.

Why you should use Add to Dock

It makes using nearly all apps and services in Safari seamless

Add to Dock makes sense for people who want an app on macOS that isn't currently supported. I used it to add X and Threads as apps on my Mac, which was particularly useful. The former's Mac app isn't being updated anymore, and the latter doesn't have one yet. Social media sites are the easy use case for this feature, but there are plenty of others. I prefer to manage my finances on a desktop OS since most banking apps don't have great mobile versions. Now, you can turn your most-used websites into macOS apps for quicker access, separation from your browser, and general ease of use.

The possibilities are really endless, and that's why all Mac users should be using Add to Dock for something. Whether it's an email client, social media site, or other service, it might be better as a web app than in a browser.