You’ve finally done it — you’ve saved up enough money to buy that brand-new gaming device you’ve been eyeing for months. Whether it’s a $500 Xbox Series X, a $700 PS5 Pro, or a $1,500-$2,000 high-end gaming PC, you’re ready to hit that checkout button and dive into your new setup. You’ve calculated the cost down to the last cent, confident that your budget is airtight. But then, reality hits.

That’s the moment you realize that the upfront cost is just the beginning. A gaming platform isn’t just about the console or PC itself — it’s about the entire ecosystem surrounding it. From display upgrades and furniture to hidden service fees and protective gear, the total cost of ownership can creep up fast. If you’re not careful, you might end up spending far more than you originally planned, all in the name of gaming bliss.

5 A comfortable setup comes at a price

Either that or your experience pays the cost