Windows 11 is already on over 5% of Windows PCs, according to AdDuplex

Windows 11 is already running on 5% of modern Windows PCs, according to the latest survey from AdDuplex. For those unfamiliar, AdDuplex is a cross-promotion network – that is, an advertising platform – for Microsoft Store apps, and it can be found in over 5,000 apps. The company gathers usage data from apps powered by its platform, which includes around 60,000 PCs, admittedly a relatively small sample size. The data was collected on October 26th.

The October 2021 report from AdDuplex shows that, between Insiders and those on the stable release, over 5% of users are already running some version of Windows 11. Specifically, 4.8% of users are running the stable version of Windows 11, build 22000, and 0.3% are part of the Insider program. Another 0.3% of PCs is also in the Insider program, but stuck on Windows 10.

The most used version of Windows is still the Windows 10 May 2021 Update, or version 21H1, with 37.6% of users according to the survey. In second place, there’s the Windows 10 October 2020 Update with 34%, and the May 2020 Update follows with 14.1%. These are all the currently supported versions of Windows, and as you’d expect, the vast majority of users is running those versions. Roughly 9% of users are still running Windows 10 version 2019 or earlier, however.

It may seem like Windows 11 is on a small percentage of PCs, but there are a lot of factors that make the numbers from AdDuplex a bit more impressive. For one thing, Microsoft isn’t forcing this update on users as it did when Windows 10 was first released. The update is optional, and even then, it’s rolling out gradually if you’re waiting for it to show up in Windows Update. It’s also worth pointing out that the Windows 11 system requirements left many PCs behind, making it harder for users to upgrade. And, of course, it’s only been about three weeks since Windows 11 was officially launched, so there’s a time for it to grow much further.

If you’re not part of the Windows 11 crowd yet, you can follow our guide to install the new operating system. You can even install Windows 11 on unsupported PCs if you’re willing to take that risk. If you’re unsure whether you should update, check out our Windows 11 review to see why we think it’s a worthy upgrade.