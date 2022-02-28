Windows 11 is now on nearly 20% of PCs, according to AdDuplex

AdDuplex has released its Windows usage report for the month of February, giving us some insight into the latest numbers for Windows 11 and other versions of the OS. According to the report, Windows 11 is now on nearly 20% of Windows PCs, a small growth from the 16.1% usage share we saw in January. Those numbers leave Windows 11 in third place in terms of the most used Windows versions, behind Windows 10 versions 21H2 and 21H1.

As per usual, data for this chart is collected from over 5,000 apps that use the AdDuplex v2 SDK on the Microsoft Store. AdDuplex provides an advertising framework for Microsoft Store apps, so this data comes from apps that use that framework. Typically, the surveys include roughly 60,000 PCs, which is a relatively small sample size, but it does allow us to observe general tendencies with Windows adoption. It’s also worth noting that the survey only covers Windows 10 onward, so not every version of Windows is represented.

As mentioned above, the latest AdDuplex charts show Windows 11 is now being used by 19.3% of Windows PCs, a slight increase from the January report. In second place, there’s Windows 10 version 21H2, which is the update users are getting if their PC doesn’t meet the minimum requirements for Windows 11. This version was in fourth place in terms of usage last month, with 12.1% usage share, but now it’s at 21%, swapping places with Windows 10 version 20H2. The high adoption rate for this update is likely because it’s very small, but also due to many older PCs being unable to get Windows 11.

Windows 10 version 21H1 remains the most used version of Windows, with 27.5% usage share. That’s only a very slight decrease from last month’s report, where it was at 28.6%. Windows 10 version 20H2 has now dropped to fourth place, with 17.9% of Windows users running this version. Numbers fall off quickly for older versions of Windows 10: version 2004 is at 7.9%, 1909 is at 2.5%, and 1903 has 1.3%. Windows Insiders make up 0.3% of the pie, which is in line with the usual numbers.

If you’re wondering why all the charts are now blue and yellow, AdDuplex has changed the colors to show solidarity in light of recent events in Ukraine.

Looking at AdDuplex’s trend chart, you can see that Windows 11 and Windows 10 version 21H2 are collectively growing at a rapid pace, in line with some of the faster updates in the past. In the same time period, Windows 10 version 20H2 had only 20% usage share. Sure, we’re considering two updates together this time, but they were released in the same time period. Individually, both Windows 10 version 21H2 and Windows 11 have nearly matched the same growth in the same amount of time.

Windows 10 version 21H1 compares more closely to the new versions, with it also reaching roughly 40% usage share within four months of its release. However, usage growth for Windows 11 seems to have slowed down a lot in the past month, despite some big new features being added, including support for Android apps.

Source: AdDuplex