This app lets you adjust the flashlight brightness on some Android 13 devices

Shortly after Google rolled out the first developer preview build of Android 13 to users, we learned that it included two new APIs to help users control the flashlight brightness on their phones. The finding led us to believe that Android 13 would introduce a new toggle to help users easily adjust the flashlight brightness. Sadly, there is no such feature in the stable build of Android 13 that rolled out to Pixel devices earlier this month.

While Google hasn’t added a native option to help users control the flashlight brightness in Android 13, you can now use a third-party app for this purpose. Flashlight-Tiramisu by polodarb is a handy app that lets you control the flashlight brightness on Android 13 devices. As you can see in the attached screenshot, the app has a barebones interface with just a slider that lets you adjust the flashlight brightness.

The app works as intended on the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, and Pixel 6a running Android 13, and you can also use it on the Galaxy S22 Ultra running the One UI 5.0 beta. On the Pixels, the app offers granular control over the brightness, while on the Galaxy S22 Ultra you only get five brightness levels. Flashlight-Tiramisu doesn’t work on all devices running Android 13. In our testing, we found that it doesn’t work on the Oppo Find X5 Pro running ColorOS 13 beta and 9to5Google‘s Max Weinbach reports that it doesn’t work on the OnePlus 10 Pro running OxygenOS 13 beta either.

A few months back, I posted about an API in Android 13 that lets apps adjust the flashlight brightness on supported devices. There’s now an app you can download that uses this feature! Download on GitHub: https://t.co/4U6PcswMok Video credits: @Nail_Sadykov pic.twitter.com/RSuDaqXh40 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) August 11, 2022

As Esper‘s Mishaal Rahman noted in their previous coverage of the new APIs, the app doesn’t work on some devices as it requires an update to the camera hardware abstraction layer (HAL). “[Since] Google has frozen its new HAL requirements to ensure that vendor implementations built against version N will be certifiable for up to version N+3…device makers can upgrade their devices to Android 13 while reusing a vendor implementation designed for an older Android release that doesn’t include the new camera device HAL and its support for LED brightness control,” Rahman wrote.

This is likely the reason why the app doesn’t work on the Oppo Find X5 Pro and the OnePlus 10 Pro. If you own any of the other supported devices, you can give it a go by downloading the APK from the link provided below.

Download Flashlight-Tiramisu