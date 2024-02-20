Key Takeaways Adobe introduces AI Assistant in Acrobat for document summaries and interactive inquiries.

With AI taking off, a lot of tech companies are developing their own chatbots to assist users in specific tasks. The latest addition to the market comes from Adobe, which is adding a new AI assistant to Acrobat. The tool, aptly named "AI Assistant in Acrobat," will assist people in breaking down large documents into summaries that are easier to digest, and will allow you to "talk" to the document.

The new AI Assistant in Acrobat

As reported by The Verge, Adobe is adding its AI chatbot to Acrobat PDF. You can invoke this chatbot at any time and ask it to summarise long documents for you. You can also ask the chatbot questions related to the content within the document, and it will do its best to find an answer and relay it back to you. The chatbot can even generate citations for the information it provides, so you know its answers are based on what the document actually says, and not something it hallucinated.

Right now, the chatbot is in a beta phase, with Adobe planning to add more features before its official release. If you want to give the chatbot a try, you'll need to be subscribed to Adobe's Standard, Pro, or Teams plan. Right now, the AI chatbot comes as part of the subscription fee, but Adobe stated that it wants to add a separate monthly subscription specifically for the AI chatbot once it comes out of beta.

The question is, will people warm to Adobe's chatbot? We've already seen a ton of competition enter the AI market, and a lot of them come with a subscription fee. We've already seen what happens when multiple big-name companies come out with separate monthly subscription plans; just ask anyone trying to juggle watching shows on Netflix, Disney Plus, and other media streaming sites.

The solution is usually to subscribe to one or two plans and leave the rest alone. With this in mind, will people feel it's worth shelling out for Acrobat's new AI assistant when they could just as easily pay for Copilot Pro and ask it to sum up their documents in Word, alongside other features? Time will tell; for now, however, we'll have to wait and see how the public responds to Adobe's new chatbot.