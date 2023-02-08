Microsoft and Adobe have one-upped their existing partnership a bit. The companies both announced today that Microsoft Edge's built-in PDF reader will now be powered by Adobe Acrobat's PDF rendering engine, allowing for stronger security and improved performance.

As for what else you can expect, Microsoft is saying you'd get a more unique PDF experience with Edge. That includes higher fidelity, more accurate colors and graphics, and greater accessibility features like better text solutions and read-aloud narration. These features will be free of cost, but only on Windows 10 and Windows 11, with macOS support coming in the future. If you want Adobe's more advanced features like the ability to edit text and images, convert PDFs, and combine files, you'll be able to purchase an Acrobat subscription directly through Microsoft Edge as an extension. Existing subscribers to Adobe Acrobat will be able to use the extension at no extra cost. Check it out in the video below.

Not everyone is going to see and feel these differences right away, however, as Adobe mentioned that the transition to the built-in Microsoft Edge PDF reader with Adobe Acrobat’s PDF capabilities will occur in phases. Microsoft's own blog post on the matter further detailed that it will be starting in March 2023, with completion set for September 2023. Companies using managed devices will be able to opt in to the new experience, and Microsoft Edge's legacy engine will go out of support in March 2024. No features will be lost, though, but there is a small caveat. Users will see an Adobe brand mark in the bottom corner of their PDF view, along with an option to try advanced features. You'll also be unable to revert to using the legacy PDF engine in Microsoft Edge after the Adobe Acrobat PDF engine launches.

Source: Adobe and Microsoft