AI tools are built into every Adobe product. Since Adobe Firefly’s integration into Adobe's products, there have been questions over whether Adobe will train its AI on your content , but rest-assured that if your children use Adobe’s AI tools, their content is safe from training, tracking, and explicit AI-generations. Creative AI tools can be an enjoyable way to spend time with your kids or let them have safe, independent play with new and upcoming technology. These 6 Adobe AI projects alone offer great ways to entertain children.

6 Add monsters into photos

Mix childish fantasy with reality

Photo by Ruby Helyer, author. No attribution required.

This doesn’t have to strictly be monsters, but with Photoshop’s great Generative Fill tool , your kids can make their imagination a reality. What better way to do that than by adding creatures that don’t exist into photos? Your kids can take them to show-and-tell and convince their friends they met the Loch Ness Monster on vacation in Scotland.

Photoshop’s desktop app, Photoshop on the Web , and Adobe Express (the free versions and Premium plans) are Adobe apps that offer Generative Fill options, which will let you draw a selection and fill it in with whatever you want to see. The intelligence of AI blends your generated mythical beast naturally into photos. The traditional editing tools in Photoshop or Express can also be used to further blend it into your image.

For extra fun for your kids, print out the photos and frame them, so they look more realistic.

5 Illustrate stories with vector generations

Story makers can add their own images

Plenty of kids enjoy making up their own stories. While none of Adobe’s AI nor traditional features are focused on story writing, you can use Illustrator’s vector generator or any of the programs’ image generators to illustrate your children’s stories.

It’s difficult to recreate the same character over and over with AI generators, but in Adobe Illustrator, you can generate a vector and then use the AI Puppet Warp tool to edit duplicates of the character in different poses. Using Adobe InDesign or Illustrator, you can use traditional layout tools to design a story book. InDesign offers AI tools to do it all in one program, such as text-to-image generators and content-aware fit to ensure your story’s text fits neatly around the images you add.

This use of AI is better suited to older children or teenagers, but it’s a great skill to learn for any future book publishers in your household.

4 Turn pencil drawings into generated scenes

Sketches as reference for beautiful images

In Adobe Express — and similarly, but different in Adobe Photoshop and Illustrator — when using the text-to-image generator, you can also provide reference images to inform your generated results.

The best use for reference images for generating an AI image is if your child has drawn or sketched something from their imagination onto paper. This might be an imagined creature, or it could be a city-scape with skyscraper buildings and a big tree. A child’s sketch is often lacking in accurate features or perhaps in artistic skill, but never lacking in imagination.

Take a photo of your child’s sketched drawing, then upload it as a reference before typing a prompt of what your child says the drawing is about. Adobe’s AI Composition reference tool uses the shapes found in the initial image to guide the AI-generated image. For example, a sketch of a building with a tall steeple and a prompt saying it’s a church will result in a generated church in the shape of the initial drawing, but modified for realistic accuracy.

To use this feature in Adobe Express, when generating an image, use the Style option to upload a style reference, such as color schemes or art styles. Then, in the Composition uploader, upload your child’s sketch or drawing and Firefly’s AI will reference the structure of the drawing, applying the style along with the text prompt.

3 Create 3D text in any texture

Bubble text of your kid’s imagination

Lots of kids enjoy writing 3D-style bubble text, and with Adobe Express’s 3D Text Effects AI tool, they — or you — can turn any text and font into any 3D texture and style.

This tool is great for kids, as it allows them to add creativity to their writing. Your child can use the text effects generation for many things: greetings card designs to print at home or from a print store, door signs or text-based posters to personalize their bedrooms, or simply as inspiration references to draw from in order to improve their art skills.

2 Animate live-moving characters

Adobe offers some great video and animation tools in both Premiere Pro and After Effects, but these are complex programs to learn and not great for children. But Adobe offers two great animation tools with AI features which are easy and fun for kids to learn: Adobe Animate and Adobe Charactor Animator.

These are some of Adobe’s free apps (though there’s also a Pro upgrade for more features), so kids can have fun with live motion tracking to let their bodies animate the characters they’ve chosen. You can also animate static objects, turning mundane fruit — or anything else they can photograph — into funny animated characters. Kids can choose from existing characters in the library to animate, or they can build a puppet character using Adobe Animate’s Puppet Maker tool, before animating it.

1 Generate coloring pages

Personalized print-at-home coloring

In Adobe Express, you can use the Adobe Firefly text-to-image generator to create line drawings of any illustrations your child wants to color in. There’s also an Add-On feature called ColoringBook which offers the same results, but it isn’t a native Adobe AI tool.

You can be as detailed or as vague as you want with the text prompt, and after it’s been generated, you can also add any other elements like text or other graphic elements for decoration around the main subject to color.

This feature is great for children of all ages — and adults too, considering how relaxing coloring can be — to let them engage even further with what they want to color. You don’t need to buy expensive or uninteresting coloring books; instead, your child can be part of the creative process from start to finish.

Whether you’re using Adobe from one of its free tools or a free trial, or you already subscribe to a Creative Cloud plan, there are many ways your Adobe programs can be used to entertain — and educate — your children. With AI tools from Firefly and Sensei built into most Adobe software, your children can have a great time while learning new skills and doing something productive to share with the whole family. For children in schools, Adobe Express has free education licensing for K-12 school institutions, allowing children to access fun AI tools at home and school simultaneously.