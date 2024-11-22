Adobe Audition is Adobe’s main audio precision editing app. It’s part of the Adobe Creative Cloud, meaning it falls under the subscription trap found with many other Adobe creative software . To avoid the subscription and find better tools available which are more suited to your needs, there are many great alternatives to Adobe Audition you can use across multiple platforms and at different price points.

Related What is FXSound and how can it help boost your Windows audio? FxSound makes it so you don't need expensive audio gear for an enjoyable listening experience no matter what you are doing

11 Djay

Multi-platform audio editing app

Close

While Djay isn’t a direct comparison to Adobe Audition, it’s a great option for audio editing on the go from your iOS or Android device, Mac or Windows desktop, Vision Pro, and Meta Quest platforms. It offers a simple and fun interface that makes you feel like a true DJ, with double turntables and an easy-to-select music library and import options.

You can scratch, rewind, fast-forward, and mix the two tracks together. There’s also the FX button which allows for even more styles to add or edit on your audio in the Djay app. Djay is free, but there is a Pro upgrade for a few extra features.

10 PreSonus Studio One Pro

Premium audio editing

Although Studio One used to be available for free, it now costs $200 for a perpetual license with one year of free feature upgrades included, and different price ranges for other rental licenses. There is a 30-day free trial available before purchase.

Studio One offers a professional powerhouse of audio editing tools for recording, mixing, mastering, producing, and performing all types of music and audio. Currently in its 7th generation, Studio One Pro features AI tools, dozens of native plugins, splice integration, and integrated music tools all built into an easy-to-learn drag-and-drop interface style.

Studio One Pro See at PreSonus

Related How to record audio on your Mac MacOS has a lot of great built-in tools for capturing your screen and audio — here's how they work.

9 WavePad

Audio editing from desktop and mobile devices

WavePad offers audio-editing tools for multiple platforms, including both desktop and mobile formats for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. It’s a free tool, but for commercial use of your edited audio, you must purchase the full version of software.

The mobile versions of WavePad provide a familiar layout to the desktop version, so you don’t feel like you must learn two interfaces to use it with cross-platform functionality. The interface is simple with standard editing tools like trim, split, join, duplicate, and loop. You’ll also find levels and equalizer tabs for further editing precision.

WavePad See at WavePad

8 Steinberg Cubase

Premium audio editing

Cubase by Steinberg is a premium audio editing software that comes with a 60-day free trial before purchasing it for $100. Cubase Pro is a further upgraded version of the premium software, available at $500 flat.

With claims it’s used by Hollywood production teams, Cubase is a big deal in the audio-editing world. The price matches the value of the software. While this price may not be accessible to many people, especially those simply trying to avoid Adobe’s prices, it’s a great option for anyone moving into professional levels of audio production.