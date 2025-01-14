Summary Adobe introduces Live Co-Editing for Photoshop, allowing multiple people to work on the same canvas in real-time.

Users can collaborate on images with clients, teachers can show students Photoshop actions, and more.

Interested users can sign up for beta testing to try this new feature before it officially launches.

When considering using local software versus a service on the cloud, there are pretty good arguments for both sides. However, my favorite part of cloud-based services is how easy it is to share files with people. There's no need to email them to anyone: just send them a link, and they're good to go. They can even work alongside you if the cloud suite allows it.

If you've always wished for a Google Docs-like collab suite for image editing, you're in luck. Adobe has just announced a new feature with Photoshop that lets you share a canvas with other people so you can work on an image together.

Related Adobe Photoshop Elements 2025 review: Edit your images with no subscription plan Adobe offers a great image-editing tool in Photoshop Elements 2025, but it does miss the mark compared to other Adobe software

Adobe announces Live Co-Editing for Photoshop

As announced in an emailed press release, Adobe is getting ready to release Live Co-Editing for Photoshop. This lets you connect with multiple people on the same Photoshop canvas at the same time. The most obvious use case for this is to allow people to work on the same image at the same time, but Adobe shares some other interesting ways you can use Live Co-Editing.

For instance, if you work freelance, you can invite your client to look at the canvas you're working on and let them make comments and even tweak elements to their liking. Plus, teachers can use it to show students how to perform specific actions in Photoshop, which sounds handy.

If you want in on Live Co-Editing, the feature is currently in testing. Fortunately, Adobe states you can sign up for screening and get yourself in on the beta to try this new feature. If you'd like to learn more about this powerful editing suite, be sure to check out these mind-blowing Photoshop features you may not know about.