Adobe Express is one of Adobe’s most versatile tools. Not only does it have an integration with other Adobe software including Acrobat and Illustrator, but it also features useful video and animation tools. If you’re trying to replace your Adobe workflow with open-source alternatives, there are questionable choices for like-for-like Adobe Express alternative software. You’ll have to sacrifice some things to achieve an open-source version of what Adobe Express offers you.

5 Inkscape

Great for vector drawing and image creation

While Inkscape’s offerings differ slightly from those of Adobe Express, when searching for open-source alternatives for software, you often have to mix and match the features you prefer to get the results you’re looking for.

Inkscape is an open-source vector graphics drawing program. While Adobe Express isn’t a drawing or illustrative program, you can use and import vector graphics. Inkscape also offers raster-based tools and social media settings for popular use cases, similar to Adobe Express’s primary purpose as a digital marketing tool.

Inkscape can be installed on any computer system, but unlike Adobe Express, which is available on both web browsers and mobile apps, it is unavailable as a phone app.

4 Scribus

Document creation and management

Scribus is an excellent tool for open-source creative file creation and management. While you could use Scribus instead of Adobe Acrobat , it’s a better comparison to Adobe InDesign which is Adobe’s flagship desktop publishing tool. How can it compare to Adobe Express? Easily, since Adobe Express also offers document design features.

Using both Adobe Express and Adobe Acrobat, you can connect your documents to each program and add imagery and designs to your publishing documents. You can do the same using Scribus, but it’s all open-source.

Like many open-source alternatives, you’ll miss out on Adobe Express’s AI tools, such as the integrated Adobe Firefly AI image generator built in to generate images for your layout designs. But most open-source creatives have no problem sourcing their images from real-life libraries or even integrating their own images they’ve created or photographed themselves — so a lack of AI in this instance might not be a problem.

3 GIMP

Creativity unlocked in open-source form

Like Adobe Express, learning how to use GIMP doesn’t make arduous work. Gimp makes a satisfactory alternative to Adobe Express because of its easy navigation of the software, but it offers some more complex features than those found in Adobe Express. People usually compare GIMP to Photoshop, a more heavy-duty program than Express.

With GIMP, you can create many similar image types to those you’d typically create or edit in Adobe Express. You can edit images and photos, draw graphic shapes, add text, and, because of the open-source nature of GIMP’s software, you can even add further features into the source code yourself.

GIMP doesn’t have AI features, nor can you edit video or animations, but you can easily create similarly creative context creations that rival the best you’ll make and see in Adobe Express. With the use of some handy GIMP plugins , you can turn your GIMP software into an endless opportunity for creativity, turning it closer to Adobe Express add-ons.

2 Penpot

Layout design melding designers and developers

More directly, PenPot makes a viable open-source alternative to Figma. But there are plenty of features available in Figma that you can do in Adobe Express, such as layout design and animation for websites, making PenPot another possible open-source alternative for Adobe Express, too.

PenPot is self-hosted and works primarily as a way to bridge the gap between designers and developers. As an Express alternative, this tool works well for small to medium business owners who are looking to keep costs down, as many Express users are SMB or solopreneurs.

No longer do you have to hire a web developer to bring your Adobe Express designs and branding to your websites. With PenPot, you can design, animate, host, and develop your website all in one open-source place.

1 Aktivisda

Best open-source template comparative program