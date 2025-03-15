As a previous graphic designer, Adobe software has always been my go-to. Adobe is considered the industry standard for graphic design and digital illustration. There are loads of great open-source alternatives to Adobe creative software , but there are still issues with using open-source tools. However, there are many big issues with Adobe that push me more toward using open-source alternatives as standard, and these aren't the same issues found in open-source creative software. Open-source might be slower or require multiple tools for a suite, but it doesn't have these major problems like Adobe software does.

5 Pricing

The amount and the structure

Price is the main reason most people prefer to switch to alternative or open-source software rather than using Adobe software.

You get what you pay for with Adobe: Award-winning software developed by passionate teams of experts. But how much is too much to keep paying for these tools? Adobe raises its prices yearly, and if you’re a hobbyist, the prices aren’t sustainable.

Adobe offers student pricing for those in higher education, but those prices are still high when comparing Adobe with the Affinity Suite and most especially to any open-source free tools.

While Adobe has some free tools — namely apps like Adobe Express and Adobe Fresco — there is no free desktop software, even with limited functions. This holds back anyone who is simply looking to learn a skill, those who wish to change into careers in the creative industries, or hobbyist creatives who don’t make money or use their creations in professional settings.

4 Unending AI features

It’s everywhere you look