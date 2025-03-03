This article is sponsored by Adobe. Product choices and opinions expressed are from the sponsor and do not reflect the views of XDA editorial staff.

If you're a designer, ad filmmaker, or independent creative professional, you are probably using Adobe Firefly or know about it. It is a family of creative generative AI models preferred by brands, leading agencies, and discerning creators who have used it to generate over 18 billion assets. Your wait for Adobe Firefly's video model is now over.

The new Firefly is here with its unmatched creative control. It will empower you to generate high-quality videos from a text prompt, a single image, or even two images used as the first and last frames. Moreover, you can translate the videos you create into 20 languages. So you can reach out to wider and diverse audiences.

Adobe Firefly's video model is also the industry’s first commercially safe AI video generation model. You can generate IP-friendly videos in a few clicks in the Firefly app or on the Firefly website. Firefly also powers Generative Extend in Adobe Premiere Pro which enables you to add those extra frames to showcase a story your way.

You can now choose from two new Firefly plans, Firefly Standard and Firefly Pro. Both the plans feature premium Firefly video and audio features to match your generative AI needs and are available at an early access price that ends March 15, 2025.

If you're in the US and want access to Adobe Creative Cloud tools, this is the best time. You can get a whopping 40% off on Creative Cloud All Apps Individual annual subscription that features Firefly and Adobe's award-winning suite of creative apps, valid until March 4.

So, you can seamlessly move from ideation to production as Firefly is integrated directly with Adobe Creative Cloud apps.

Generate videos with text and images

Source: Adobe

You may have hit a roadblock in your creative journey more often than once, especially when you have a vision in mind, but can't find it in a stock library.

A subtle connection between two worlds, an animal's expression that's hard to capture on camera, and many more imaginative thoughts you want to film.

Now, create those moments with a text prompt using Adobe Firefly. Whether you already use Firefly to generate images or are exploring generative AI for the first time, it'll be a breeze with Firefly.

You can choose to generate videos in Widescreen or Portrait aspect ratio.

The simple UI and menu features options for various shots: Extreme Close Up, Medium Shot, Long Shot, and more. It's great for beginners or if you'd rather choose shots in your flow, add them in the text prompt to generate the video. You can select from various angles to match your requirements, from Aerial Shots simulating drone footage, to Eye Level, Low Angle, and Top Down Shots.

Source: Adobe

Moreover, you can also define the motion of your video. For example, if you're generating a shot of an alien dancing, you can a video with the camera zooming in or out, panning to the left or right, tilting up or down, and more.

Currently, the videos generated are 5 seconds long in 24FPS, and you can download them in Full HD 1980 x 1080 quality.

Turn images into videos to enhance your creations

Adobe Firefly is a unique way to reinvent your video workflows.

While producing a new TV commercial, you can add a short clip to enhance the impact of a shot. Take the reference image from your footage and give a text prompt to create a twist or add a motion like Zoom Out for a different perspective.

Adobe Source: Adobe

You can also upload two still images onto Firefly and use them as keyframes to generate a video. Two shots of a waterfall can be used as the first and last frames and you can give a text prompt to add visual effects. Using the first and last frames, you can generate impactful videos through visual continuity, and consistency in colors and character details.

Generate b-rolls, refine shots by changing angles and styles, or create 3D worlds of the future. Prepare to unleash your creative potential with Adobe Firefly.

Sound local to reach a global audience

Source: Adobe

When you want the world as your audience, your work needs to speak in the language that connects, whether it's a family in France, a designer in Italy, or a professor in Germany.

With Firefly, you can make the actors or models in your videos sound like native speakers. Translate the spoken dialogs of your videos into multiple languages, while maintaining the authentic voice. Moreover, Firefly matches the voice, tone, cadence, and acoustic when translating videos into different languages. That means you can save precious time and costs to get videos dubbed and audio mixing.

Besides videos, you can upload your audio files of jingles and commentaries to translate them. Currently, Firefly supports audio and video translations in over 20 languages.

How Adobe Firefly empowers creators

Firefly is the perfect destination for creative professionals. It adds a twist of brilliance and the awe of the unimagined to your marketing and advertising campaigns. And it's the only safe Creative AI ensuring your credibility and peace.

The all-in-one genie

There's no need for separate apps to realize your vision. Focus on your creations with Adobe Firefly. Create professional-quality images from 3D sketches or generate new images and edit them.

Use the Firefly-powered Generative Fill in Photoshop to enhance an image or Generative Remove in Lightroom to edit and add action to images with Firefly.

Let the magic of Firefly do justice to your vision via high-quality videos with cinematic motion, effects, and styles.

Open your Firefly videos in Adobe Creative Cloud applications to take your ideas to the editing table and ready them for production.

Adobe Firefly powers many features of Creative Cloud apps, such as Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe Express, Substance 3D, InDesign, Lightroom, and Adobe Stock.

Scene to image

Firefly will become an indispensable member of your creative team, that helps put your images into perspective.

It opens the limitless world of 3D to you, an intuitive workspace where you can design dimensional brand graphics, packaging, illustrations, and more to set trends and turn heads.

You don't need to redraw. With Firefly you can create accurate spatial relationships, change angles, and adjust lighting fast.

Commercially safe creative AI

What makes Adobe Firefly your best bet is the confidence and value it offers as a commercially safe creative AI.

Adobe Firefly is not trained on customer content. It is trained only on a dataset of licensed content, such as Adobe Stock, and public domain content, where copyright has expired. Adobe does not mine the web or video hosting sites for content.

Generate a bigger, better impact with Adobe Firefly

Whether you're an agency's creative head, or an independent filmmaker, your teams and partners would probably already be using Creative Cloud tools.

With Firefly integrated into Creative Cloud, you get the power of safe generative AI models to create unique content for brands quickly and deliver it at scale.

Catch the early access prices by March 15 to add Firefly Standard to your creative tools at $9.99 per month or the advanced Firefly Pro for $29.99 per month.

Or empower your business with the Individual Creative Cloud All Apps annual package of over 20 apps, including Firefly, at 40% off, valid until March 4, 2025!