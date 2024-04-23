Key Takeaways Adobe Firefly Image 3 offers higher-quality images with custom styles and better text rendering. It's easy to use with reference images.

Concerned about AI deception? Adobe adds Content Credentials to generated images for transparency. Verify AI creation details easily.

Try the new Firefly model in the web app, Adobe Photoshop, or InDesign without signing up. No premium plan required for a test run.

When you think of AI image generators, what comes to mind? Maybe you think of DALL-E 3 with ChatGPT, or maybe Microsoft's Designer. However, not many people know about Adobe's Firefly, which has been putting out some top-quality images lately. If you've never given it a try before, now is the best time to jump in, as it has just received a massive update that you can take for a spin right now.

Adobe Firefly Image 3 has arrived with some great new features

Image Credit: Adobe

As announced on the official Adobe website, the Firefly Image 3 model is now here. It boasts a lot of positives across the board, such as matching custom styles, rendering text in images better, and producing higher-quality images. If you find that wrestling with AI prompts is too difficult, you can instead opt to feed Firefly reference images. Firefly will then do its best to produce new images based on the inspiration you gave it.

Image Credit: Content Credentials

Whenever an AI model gets slightly too good, it raises concerns about whether these images will be used to deceive others. With so much misinformation already circling the internet, it's a very reasonable concern. Fortunately, Adobe is also adding Content Credentials to its generated images. This allows people to not only verify that the image was AI-generated, but also see details such as the prompt used to get the result, the app used to make it, and the user who made it.

If you want to give this new model a try, you can do so either in the Firefly web app, Adobe Photoshop, or Adobe InDesign. It's still in a preview state, but you don't need to sign up or subscribe to a premium plan to give it a try.