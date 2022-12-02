Adobe has made its digital painting app, Fresco, available to download through the Microsoft Store. Only an x64 version is available, however.

Adobe Fresco is now officially available to download from the Microsoft Store, giving users a new way to access to Adobe's digital drawing app. The app was previously available only through Adobe's website. The store version is still provided and managed by Adobe, which means it's not actually hosted on Microsoft's platform, the Store page is just a frontend that still connects you to Adobe's servers, and it still prompts you to install the main Adobe Creative Cloud app, which then installs Fresco.

Fresco is one of Adobe's more modern creative tools, and it's a digital drawing and painting app designed for touch-based devices first and foremost. In fact, it's available on the iPad and iPhone, but not macOS, so it's truly meant for touchscreens, even on Windows 11.

According to Adobe, Fresco has the largest and "most advanced selection of brushes" in the world, with thousands of brushes available in Adobe's library. Painting in Fresco is meant to mimic real life, so when you use watercolors, you'll see the colors mix in real-time. You can also paint with oils and use a variety of other tools to create the artwork you want. Fresco supports layers, layer masks, and other features you'd expect in a graphic design tool. Since it's part of Adobe Creative Cloud, it also connects with assets from Photoshop or Illustrator.

Plus, in addition to sharing your finalized artwork, Fresco has built-in live streaming capabilities so you can share your knowledge with others more easily. Alternatively, you can export a timelapse of your drawing and painting process when you're done.

What this version of Fresco doesn't have, however, is support for Arm-based devices like the Surface Pro 9 with 5G or the Surface Pro X. This is something Adobe initially promised back in 2019 when the Surface Pro X was announced, and three years later, it's still not ready. Recently, at the Snapdragon Summit, the company reiterated its intention to release an Arm version in 2023, so hopefully, it won't be a very long wait.

For now, if you have an x64-based Windows tablet or convertible, you can check out Adobe Fresco using the link below.