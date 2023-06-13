Adobe is further leveraging Firefly AI by introducing a new feature for Illustrator. The latest is called Generative Recolor and will give users the ability to "quickly experiment with colors using simple text prompts." Although it is currently in beta, the company hopes that it will reduce tedious processes while also pushing creative boundaries.

Regarding how Generative Recolor will work, users will be able to color and recolor vector art using prompts. Best of all, users will be able to tweak and adjust the colors to suit their needs. Previously, users had to color projects manually, and making adjustments would be a painful process that would require time and energy. With Generative Recolor, users can now simply type in a prompt and swap colors instantly, even changing the feel of the project by prompting for different moods and seasons.

In its blog, Adobe explains that being able to swap colors on projects will be useful by giving artists the ability to take existing work and applying "different styles or seasonal changes" with just a click. Some examples include merchandise packaging and marketing materials that need to be themed with different color profiles. For the most part, this looks like an excellent addition to the app, one that can really be beneficial to personal and commercial users.

Source: Adobe

While getting a new AI feature is exciting, the company also introduced improvements in other areas of the app, like its new feature called Retype. The feature will give users the ability to quickly detect a font from an image, and select a comparable one from Adobe's Fonts library.

Source: Adobe

The app is also making it easier to convert raster images into vector art with improvements to the Image Trace feature. The panel will get a new look, along with options to ignore any single color, different color modes, and auto-detection to give users a base when it comes to starting a new job.

Source: Adobe

If all of that wasn't enough, the layer panel in Illustrator is getting a huge boost with the ability to search for text, shapes, object effects, and more. This should make it much easier to locate edits or changes within a project, especially one that's more layer dense. Adobe is also adding a PDF Preset Memory feature, that will apply the latest presets to PDFs when they are being saved. Also, hyperlinks, text, and images can now be added when saving PDFs.

While this is just the tip of the iceberg for Adobe, the company hopes to leverage Firefly, its generative AI models and plans to expand the technology to its existing platforms like Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, and Experience Cloud. Last month, the company harnessed the power of Firefly by bringing Generative Fill to Photoshop.

The powerful tool not only added and extended images, but it also did so by performing the task by matching the "perspective, lighting and style of images." The tool showcased how AI could save artists from tedious tasks while still maintaining high-quality standards. Adobe states that Firefly is the only "AI service that generates commercially viable, professional quality content" because it's trained using Adobe Stock images.

While Generative Fill is certified for commercial use, Generative Recolor for Illustrator is still in beta, with Adobe sharing that users can experiment with it, but the product is not currently intended for commercial use. But if you're eager to try it out, you'll need to be a Creative Cloud member with a current subscription that includes Illustrator. Also, as of now, it can only accept English text prompts.