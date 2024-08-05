Key Takeaways Premiere Pro now available on Arm devices, but still runs in emulation mode for now.

Adobe plans to release an Arm-native version of Premiere Pro in the future.

Despite emulation, it's still better than nothing and worth a try for Arm users.

The past few months have been filled with good news for people who use Windows on Arm. After years of neglect, the architect is finally hitting its stride as more and more third-party developers bring their apps over to the Arm architecture. Adobe has been taking Arm seriously, announcing that it's planning to bring its creative suite over to the architecture. However, while the company has released a version of Premiere Pro that works on Arm devices, it unfortunately still resorts to emulation to get the job done.

Abode's Premiere Pro arrives on Arm devices...technically

As reported by Windows Central, Adobe has bought Premiere Pro onto Windows on Arm devices. As such, if you own an Arm-powered device (such as one of those new Snapdragon X Elite laptops), you can now download Premiere Pro onto it and start using it right away.

Just one problem - Premiere Pro doesn't actually put the Arm architecture to good use just yet. Right now, the app runs in emulation mode, meaning it's not using Arm's technology to its fullest. Adobe did say that it's planning on releasing an Arm-native version of Premiere Pro in the future but hasn't yet said when. And while it may be a little annoying to be stuck with an emulated version of the app for the time being, it's better than nothing.

If you're giving Premiere Pro another try, why not check out the new AI tools that Adobe added to the app? If you're wondering how Adobe's other apps will work on your Arm laptop, why not give the Illustrator beta a try? And if you're a bit of a gamer, check out this website that tells you if your favorite games are Arm-compatible.