Adobe Photoshop Elements 2023 and Premiere Elements 2023 offer more performance and new features

Adobe has announced the launch of Premiere Elements 2023 and Photoshop Elements 2023, bringing a slew of improvements over last year’s release. Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements are essentially stripped-down versions of Adobe’s flagship editing tools, sold as a one-time purchase rather than a Creative Cloud subscription. Each one costs $99.99 for a lifetime license, though you can upgrade for $79.99 if you have a previous version.

One of the big additions in the Elements 2023 apps is the ability to add moving elements to photos and save them as a video or GIF, thanks to the power of AI. For example, you can take a waterfall in a picture you’ve taken and animate it. In fact, this release comes with a lot of new content you can use to spruce up your photos and video. New content like backgrounds, patterns, and templates for collages give you even more options for the edits you can make to a photo.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

One of the more notable additions is peek-through overlays, which are essentially frames you can apply to your picture to add a sense of depth. You can adjust how these overlays blur your image, add a vignette effect, and resize the overlays to get the look you want.

In Premiere Elements, Adobe has also added artistic effects powered by AI, similar to what was added last year in Photoshop Elements. These can instantly transform the way your video looks. There are also over 100 new audio tracks you can add to your videos.

Beyond just new content, Adobe has made some massive improvements to the core of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2023. The company says you can expect up to 35% faster installation 50% faster launch times, and a 48% reduction in app size, which is very significant if your PC has more limited resources. And, if you have an M1-powered Mac, Apple says launch times are up to 70% faster.

Along with the new Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2023 release, a couple of companion apps are also launching this year. First, there’s a companion app for mobile that lets you easily upload photos to the cloud so you can edit them more easily. There’s also a companion app for the web, where you can easily share your photos and create collages or slideshows. Both of these apps are currently only available in English and they’re considered beta releases, but they’re welcome additions all the same.

You can learn more about the 2023 version of Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements here and buy it if you’re interested. In addition to individual purchases, you can also buy the two together for $149.99 ($119.99 for an upgrade). And if you’re more interested in the full subscription-based version of Photoshop, the Adobe MAX event is scheduled to take place next month, and there will likely be a lot of news for the entire Creative Cloud suite there.

Source: Adobe