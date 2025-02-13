Summary Adobe Lightroom introduces powerful AI editing tools like Distraction Removal and Clean Up.

I'm not much of an AI enthusiast, but I will admit that AI image editing has saved me a ton of time. I personally get a lot of leverage out of background removal tools, which always do a far better job than me messing around with the magic wand tool in GIMP. Luckily, for people who have my level of skill with image editors, Adobe's new Lightroom changes make it even easier to get stuff done.

In an emailed press release, Adobe explains what it's been working on. There are a handful of cool tools on the way, but my favorite is what it calls "Distraction Removal." Adobe says that this tool is part of the Tech Preview of Camera Raw, and will soon roll out to Lightroom. This feature automatically detects any unwanted people in a shot—perhaps a group of people or a rude photobomber—and scrubs them out of the image, leaving only the subject behind. Plus, the desktop version of Lightroom now supports dual monitors, which is great for those who don't want just one screen.

Adobe is also making some tweaks to the Clean Up tool for Lightroom on the web. Clean Up makes it really easy to cull any bad photos in a batch. Feed it all of your images, hit Clean Up, and it'll automatically hunt for duplicates, blurry images, screenshots, and anything else you may not want to work with.

Adobe is even making mobile editing easier. The Android and iOS version of Lightroom now has a Select Background tool that lets you quickly swap whatever's behind your subject with something else. Plus, the iOS version now has enhanced sharing features.

If this sounds good to you, but you've never tried the app before, check out these reasons why we keep returning to Lightroom for some inspiration.