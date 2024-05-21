Key Takeaways Adobe Lightroom introduces new AI-powered tools: Generative Remove and Lens Blur presets.

Generative Remove allows users to automatically remove unwanted parts of a photo using AI context clues.

With Lens Blur presets, editing photos becomes easier - just select the preset that fits your needs best.

As AI gets more powerful over time, it's getting much better at figuring out context from a photo and performing edits that a human would otherwise struggle with. Now, as part of its initiative to develop more AI tools, Adobe has announced new AI-powered features coming to its photo editing software, Lightroom.

Image Credit: Adobe

As per a press release, Adobe has announced two new AI features: Generative Remove, and presets for Lens Blur. Generative Remove is a new tool powered by Adobe Firefly, the company's AI-powered image generator. With it, you can select parts of a photo you don't like and Lightroom will automatically remove it. The AI will take context clues from the photo to figure out what would be behind the subject you want to remove, then automatically fills it in so it looks like the target was never there. This feature will roll out to Lightroom on mobile, desktop, classic, and online in your browser.

With Lens Blur, Lightroom can apply smart blurring effects to your photos. However, with this new update, Lens Blur will get a select choice of presets you can check out when editing your photo. With these presets, you no longer need to play around with settings to get the right effect; just click the one that matches your needs best and have Lightroom do all the hard work for you.

These two features are releasing today, so if you want to get on with editing your photos, check out Lightroom and see if you've received the update yet. And if this is the first timer you've heard of Adobe Firefly, why not give it a try? After all, you're really missing out if you're not using the powerful tools that Firefly gives you for free.