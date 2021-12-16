Adobe Lightroom adds camera optimizations for Pixel 6, Galaxy S21, and Z Fold 3

Adobe Lightroom is one of the most popular image manipulation tools around, with versions for Windows, macOS, Android, and iOS. One of its most useful features is the ability to use RAW images (as opposed to compressed formats like JPEG) from hundreds of cameras, which requires specific optimizations for each camera. Adobe has now updated Lightroom with support for more cameras, including the Pixel 6.

The list of cameras supported by Adobe Camera Raw has been updated (via 9to5Google) to include all cameras on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. The front camera, main rear lens, and ultrawide are supported on both phones, in addition to the Pixel 6 Pro’s unique telephoto camera. That means you can now import RAW images from the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro into Lightroom without any problems.

The latest update also included optimizations for the ultrawide cameras on the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini (most of the other cameras on the 12 series were already supported), as well as additional cameras on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3. Below are all of the new entries.

Apple iPhone 12 Ultrawide camera

Apple iPhone 12 Mini Ultrawide camera

GoPro HERO10 Black

Google Pixel 6 Front Camera

Google Pixel 6 Rear Main Camera

Google Pixel 6 Rear Ultrawide Camera

Google Pixel 6 Pro Front Camera

Google Pixel 6 Pro Rear Main Camera

Google Pixel 6 Pro Rear Telephoto Camera

Google Pixel 6 Pro Rear Ultrawide Camera

PIXII Camera (A1571)

RICOH GR IIIx

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Super Telephoto Camera

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Telephoto Camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Rear Main Camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Rear Telephoto Camera

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 Rear Ultrawide Camera

Sony A7 IV (ILCE-7M4)

Unfortunately, lens correction profiles are not available for any of these new cameras, except the Sony A7 IV. That means the image colors should match what the camera created, but Lightroom can’t correct lens distortions and other problems automatically. You can try out the new camera support with version 14.1 of the Camera Raw plug-in, paired with Lightroom 5.1 or later (or Lightroom Classic 11.1 or later).