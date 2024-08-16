Key Takeaways Lightroom is best for managing and making bulk changes to multiple images, while Photoshop excels at in-depth image editing down to the pixel level.

Lightroom uses non-destructive editing, so changes can always be undone, while Photoshop edits are often permanent unless using layers.

Both Lightroom and Photoshop can be used together in a workflow for different editing needs, and they seamlessly work together for a versatile editing process.

Adobe is the standard-bearer for photo editing software, but with so many apps in their Creative Cloud Suite, it can be confusing to know which app is best suited for your needs. Here we explore the differences between Lightroom and Photoshop. Both programs are used for digital photography editing and share some common functions, but they differ in their primary objective.

Related Best photo editing laptops in 2024 Looking for a new laptop to work on photography projects? We've rounded up the best laptops you can buy if you're into photo editing.

Photo Management with Lightroom

Lightroom is described by Adobe as an app specifically to handle photo management. It is commonly used by photographers who regularly take hundreds of photos in a single session, and are faced with the daunting task of processing and organizing individual shots.

Bulk changes with ease

Lightroom is ideal for quickly applying a set of changes to multiple images. Some examples might be applying color correction to all photos from a single shoot or applying a watermark to a set of images. Other handy features are the ability to assign ratings to images in order to quickly sort them from best to worst, and the ability to enter keywords for individual images to facilitate searches.

Limited touch up

In addition to file management and bulk changes, Lightroom does allow for limited touch-up on individual photos, but the available tools are more limited than what you will find in Photoshop. It is also significant that Lightroom uses non-destructive editing, so any changes you make are not applied to the original image, and can always be undone. This is important for photographers who want to retain the original images.

Local versus cloud storage

Lightroom is available in two versions: Lightroom and Adobe Photoshop Lightroom Classic. Lightroom Classic is a desktop app used with photos and images stored on your local computer, whereas Lightroom makes use of Adobe's Creative Cloud storage. A key advantage to the cloud-based version is the ability to access your work across multiple devices.

The gallery below shows examples of some common Lightroom tasks:

Applying a color and filter preset to an image

Adding a watermark to a set of images

Rating shots from best to worst

Close

Image Enhancement with Photoshop

While Lightroom is perfect for working with many images at once, Photoshop is ideal for editing individual images more extensively. The tools in Photoshop allow you to create images from scratch as well as edit and retouch existing images.

Retouching images

The editing tools in Photoshop allow you to manipulate images down to the pixel level. You can add text, draw objects, and change colors in order to completely transform an image. Masks and filters allow you to create complex image effects, and objects can be stretched, rotated, and skewed. You can also use generative AI to remove objects and create new backgrounds.

Using layers

Edits in Photoshop are applied in layers, which can be rearranged, hidden, and merged in various ways. Layers can be confusing at first, but they allow much more complex editing when compared to Lightroom, which can only apply adjustments to the entire image at once.

While it is possible to use layers to achieve non-destructive editing in Photoshop, oftentimes the original image does get permanently altered by changes that are applied.

Both local and cloud storage

The same Photoshop app works with images stored locally on your desktop as well as with images stored on Adobe's Creative Cloud. Using the cloud storage option makes it very easy to work with images on your mobile devices using PS Express or on other desktop computers.

The gallery below shows examples of some common Photoshop tasks:

Adding text to an image

Using a color adjustment layer

Using generative fill to remove a background object

Close

Multiple apps in your workflow

While there is some overlap between the features in Lightroom and Photoshop, each is optimized for a different aspect of digital image editing. Photographers may find that Lightroom is sufficient for their needs, and graphic designers might find their needs completely met by Photoshop, but often times both apps can be useful at different points of the editing process. The great news is that the apps work seamlessly together, and you don't have to choose just one.