Microsoft and Adobe are making it easier than ever to share and work on PDF files using Microsoft Teams thanks to the updated Acrobat app for Teams. Similar to the standalone version of Adobe Acrobat, this app lets you view, compress, organize, export, and comment on PDFs, but now, you can do it all directly within Teams, without having to switch contexts.

The Adobe app for Teams isn't completely new, and it's been getting new features frequently. With the latest update, you can set the Adobe Acrobat app as the default for opening PDF files, so they always open instantly in the Acrobat app inside Teams, rather than choosing the Acrobat app each and every time you try to open a file. Since documents are shared and opened in the same app you already use to communicate, it makes collaboration that much easier.

The Adobe Acrobat app greatly expands Teams' capabilities when it comes to PDF files. Without it, Teams can view PDF files, but that's it. Adobe adds the ability to leave comments on PDF files, export them in a different format, add or remove pages in a PDF, and compress them to save space. Viewing and commenting on PDFs is possible without a paid Adobe Acrobat plan, but the more advanced features require an Adobe Acrobat Standard or Pro account.

To keep your data safe, documents uploaded through Teams are only stored in the Adobe Creative Cloud server in your region for up to 24 hours, while the finalized versions after revisions are stored in the original OneDrive or SharePoint server they came from.

In order to use the Adobe Acrobat app, the IT admin in your organization will need to enable the app using the Teams admin center. Microsoft and Adobe are also working on making it easier to deploy the Acrobat app in Teams.

