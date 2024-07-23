Key Takeaways
- Adobe introduces new AI tools for Photoshop & Illustrator, like Generative Shape Fill & Enhanced Text to Pattern, powered by Firefly model.
- Mockup in Illustrator, Dimension tool, Retype, enhanced selection capabilities, faster Pan & Zoom, and Contextual Taskbar also added.
- Selection Brush Tool in Photoshop, Adjustment Brush, Type Tool enhancements, and improvements in Contextual Taskbar included in update.
Adobe has been hard at work adding AI tools to its creative platforms. It was only a month ago when we saw Adobe add Generative Recolor to its software, and now the company is ready to roll out even more handy tools. Today, Adobe has announced some more features for its creative suites, some of which tap into the powerful Firefly model to get the job done.
Adobe reveals more AI tools for Photoshop and Illustrator
In a press release, Adobe revealed several new AI tools designed to take the tedium out of specific jobs. The more exciting ones are the new Generative Shape Fill and Enhanced Text to Pattern tools, both of which are coming to Photoshop and Illustrator. Generative Shape Fill lets you type in what you want within a shape you've plotted out to quickly fill it in, while Enhanced Text to Pattern lets you create simple designs with a single prompt. Both of these use Adobe's powerful Firefly AI model to render what you want.
Speaking of Firefly, the update also introduces three more tools powered by Adobe's image generation tool. "Style Reference" lets you generate anything from subjects to icons in your own style, while "Enhance Detail" adds sharpness to your images. And if you're stuck on where to start, the "Generate Image" tool lets you set up the canvas the way you want it.
The update also introduces a ton of handy AI-powered features that aren't powered by Firefly, but aim to make creative's life a lot easier:
- Mockup in Illustrator delivers the ability to easily create high-quality visual prototypes of art on objects like product packaging, apparel and more by automatically adjusting the art to fit the curves and edges of the real-life object.
- Dimension tool in Illustrator helps designers easily plot precise sizing to projects in a few clicks for packaging design, architectural drawings, fashion patterns and more.
- Retype in Illustrator helps designers conveniently convert static text to live, editable text and identify the perfect font for projects.
- Enhanced selection capabilities in Illustrator including the new Enclosed Rectangular Marquee Selection helps designers select objects more precisely and with more precision, which is especially useful in intricate and crowded designs.
- Enhanced Pan and Zoom capabilities in Illustrator deliver faster and smoother performance so designers can navigate highly complex documents with speed and ease – up to 10 times faster with scalability from 3.13% to 64,000%.
- Contextual Taskbar speeds up workflows with a menu that presents relevant next steps in user’s design process.
- Selection Brush Tool in Photoshop makes selecting, compositing and applying filters intuitive.
- Adjustment Brush in Photoshop enables users to easily apply non-destructive adjustments to specific portions of images.
- In Photoshop, enhancements to the Type Tool delivers faster and less-manual ways of creating bulleted and numbered lists and improvements in the Contextual Taskbar introduce popular settings for working with shapes and rotating objects.