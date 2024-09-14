Photoshop joined the tech trend and added AI tools to its software starting in mid-2023. With AI technology from Adobe Firefly and machine learning (ML) contributions from Adobe Sensei, Photoshop’s AI tools are impressive and add to Photoshop’s historical stance in the creative league tables. There are now over 15 AI tools in Photoshop in 2024, and they’re pretty good, but these 5 are the only Photoshop AI tools worth using. Let me explain why.

5 Neural Filters

Turn mundane to insane

Photoshop has offered filters in its tools for years, but with the addition of AI and ML, the Neural Filters have allowed for insane image editing and manipulation. Each Neural Filter must be individually downloaded to use it, which saves RAM space if you’re not using the filters often.

The list of filters is constantly growing, and Photoshop users can even see the wait list for what’s to come, or occasionally use some filters while in Beta mode. The Neural Filters have five categories: Portraits, Creative, Color, Photography, and Restoration. Portrait filters include skin smoothing, smart portraits, and makeup transfer. The Smart Portrait filter allows you to change facial features, such as adding a smile, redirecting the eyes, or changing facial age, hair, or the facial pose.

The Restoration filters are helpful for taking old film photos and bringing them into the modern era with color, artifact removal, and general enhancements. The results are quick to apply and still allow for further editing with slider menus. All Neural Filters have non-destructive options like being applied as a separate layer, a mask, a new document, a smart filter, or on the existing image’s layer (making it destructive).

4 Match Font

Find fonts from real-world images

Close

The Match Font tool in Photoshop is offered the same as Illustrator’s Retype tool, allowing you to select an area of text in your image, allowing the tool to find the closest match. It can be frustrating to find a font out in the wild and not be able to identify it, so Match Font quells a lot of grief in the search for typographic design. After identifying the matching font, select it, then whenever you next use the Type tool, that font will be selected for you to use in your design or image.

I think Match Font is a tool worth using, but it isn’t perfect yet. It currently only matches fonts with those already installed in your system or fonts available in the Adobe Font library — this means if the font is from elsewhere, you likely won’t get a perfect match. But keeping this in mind, don’t let perfect be the enemy of good; the tool is super helpful regardless.

3 Object Selection

The perfect selection every time

Close

Anyone using Photoshop at some point has had the draining exercise of making precise selections around a subject — whether it be a person with flyaway hair, or an object on a plain background — it takes time and patience to complete and get it right.

The Object Selection tool makes these precise selections in seconds and rarely makes a mistake with it. If the selection precision is off, then using the manual selection tools, you can fix it easily — but you’ve already saved time and energy on the bulk of the selection, allowing your patience level to be much higher to be able to fix it.

The Object Selection tool highlights in red the proposed area that will become the selection before you confirm it.

This tool is overlooked as an AI tool because it doesn’t have a fancy AI-telling name, and it’s hidden among other manual selection tools. It’s one of the best AI tools I could use, and it is not yet found in many other creative software programs that boast AI features.

For extra AI selection tools, there’s also the Quick Selection tool, which lets you brush over an area and the AI identifies the outlines to select the object, rather than only the area the brush defines. This tool is a bit more hit-and-miss compared to Object Selection, but it’s helpful for some aspects.

2 Generative Expand

Open your image’s borders