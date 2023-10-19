Key Takeaways Adobe has released Photoshop Elements 2024 and Premiere Elements 2024

It comes with new AI-powered features, a fresh user interface, and a modernized editing experience.

You can buy a bundle with both now for $150, no subscription required.

Photoshop Elements 2024 offers color and tone matching, photo reels in GIF and MP4 formats, and enhanced editing with fresher fonts, icons, buttons, and colors. Guided Edits help novice users improve their images.

Premiere Elements 2024 introduces color and tone matching, automatic highlight reels, and a redesigned editing experience. Additional features include new audio effects, graphics, and guided edits.

Adobe has announced that you can now download Photoshop Elements 2024 and Premiere Elements 2024. These new releases come with plenty of nifty new features, powered by Artificial Intelligence. You'll also get a fresh new user interface, which makes the apps easier to use.

Starting first with Adobe Photoshop Elements 2024, there are a few things you'll want to know about. You now can match color and tone to create a fresh new image. Other than that, you can create nifty photo reels and save the files in GIF or MP4 format for sharing on social media. And we can't forget the new editing experience, which has been modernized with fresher fonts, icons, buttons, and colors, and even a light and dark mode. Check it out below.

Other highlights in this release include automatic background selections powered by AI, quick photo actions in one place, and the option to remove JPEG artifacts. Novice users are also sure to appreciate the new Guided Edits, which can coach you into making better images. You can see the full list of what's new from Adobe.

Over on Adobe Premiere Elements 2024, there are a bunch of similar new features. You can match colors and tones, enjoy automatic highlight reels powered by Adobe AI, and a fresh editing experience. There are also new audio effects, new graphics, and guided edits. Adobe has a webpage that highlights all the changes. Spoiler alert, there's a lot here that can help you be a better editor.

If any of this has caught your attention, you can buy Photoshop Elements 2024, and Premiere Elements 2024 through many popular retailers. You also can find it as a bundle at some other retailers, to get you more bang for your editing buck and save compared to buying both separately. Adobe also sells it for $150 and no subscription is required.