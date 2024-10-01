Key Takeaways Adobe Elements 2025 updates include new AI tools, quick object removal, depth blur, color tools, and motion actions.

Adobe Premiere Elements 2025 introduces a simplified timeline, motion text editing, color correction tools, and access to Adobe Stock title templates.

Both Adobe Premiere and Photoshop Elements 2025 can now be accessed from web browsers, offering more flexibility for editing on-the-go.

Adobe’s one-time-purchase apps, Premiere Elements and Photoshop elements have some great new updates for 2025, released from October 1st 2024. Continuing the trend from the 2024 update of Premiere and Photoshop Elements, you’ll get more AI tools powered by Adobe Firefly in both programs. Along with AI, there are new quick tools, a simplified interface to work from, and the addition to access these apps from the web browser.

What’s new in Adobe Photoshop Elements 2025

First off, there's Adobe Photoshop Elements 2025. includes adding to the AI tools already available in Adobe Photoshop Elements and other great tools.

For easy removal of pesky background elements, the new Remove Object Brush and Removal Tool quickly paint over anything you want to disappear. These work similarly to Generative Fill found in both Photoshop and Adobe Express.

An updated Depth Blur tool allows you to change the depth of field in a photo by selecting the element you want in focus. This is usually only achieved in-camera, or by manually selecting and blurring elements of a photo. The Depth Blur filter lets you change the depth of any area of your photo, ensuring the focal point is sharp and interesting.

Part of the Smart Brushes feature is a new object recoloring brush. This allows you to quickly select entire areas and apply a pre-set color overlay that realistically recolors the element in your photo.

You can add more motion to your images with new Quick Actions tools. In this 2025 update, there are four new motion actions added:

Sparkles overlay

Blinking heart graphic

Pink frame

Zoom in-out

The newest update also includes new ways to combine photos, creating collages or manipulations for your images. The Combine Photos feature offers aspect ratios for all your favorite social needs, such as Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

You’ll also find an updated Guided section within Photoshop Elements 2025. This offers nearly 60 guided ways to show you around the tool, so you’re not left wondering how to do or find something.

What’s new in Adobe Premiere Elements 2025

Source: Adobe

For video updates, Adobe Premiere Elements also has a handful of new features for 2025. Firstly, there’s a new and updated timeline. This timeline is simplified for ease of use by anyone, whether you’re a seasoned video editor or a total novice. Your more used features will appear more prominently in the interface, and you can also apply locks to avoid accidental editing on the wrong layers of footage.

The 2025 update brings in motion text editing, allowing you to animate dynamic text within your video. There are lots of design options for the text, so you can color match it to fit with the rest of your video, along with choosing spacing and alignment, size, direction, and more for the text. The update also brings free access to Adobe Stock title template libraries, to get the most out of your title animations.

Premiere Elements has new color tools, including a new White Balance feature for ensuring your whites are crisp and bright, and a new Color Correction tool for getting the colors where you need them in your video. There are also updates on LUT colors, providing presets or the ability to import your own to apply.

Access Adobe Elements on the web

Source: Adobe

With the latest update, you can also access both tools on the new web versions and mobile apps. Although it is in Beta at the initial time of release, it’s something that will only improve in time. Given how great Photoshop on the Web and Adobe Express’s browser and app tools are, I hope they’ll be great for online use or on-the-go editing.

If you’re not ready to take the plunge into Adobe’s one-time-purchase software, you can get a 7-day free trial before deciding.

You can purchase Adobe Premiere Elements or Adobe Photoshop Elements from $99 or upgrade from the previous versions for $79. If you want both, the bundle includes full versions of the photo and video software for $149, or upgrade for $120. Each purchase contains a 3-year license.