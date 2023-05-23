Adobe introduced its new generative AI tool called Generative Fill for Photoshop that can extend images, and there is also the option to utilize text prompts to add and remove objects. Adobe is calling this the "world’s first co-pilot in creative and design workflows." Although this is one of the first Creative Cloud products for Adobe that integrates Firefly, the company's generative AI models, it has ambitious plans to expand its generative AI capabilities to Creative Cloud, Document Cloud, Experience Cloud and Adobe Express. Currently, Generative Fill for Photoshop is available in beta, but will arrive to the public later this year.

Adobe launched Firefly a little over a month ago, focusing on the "generation of images and text effects." The beta launch was its most successful campaign ever, with users generating over 100 million assets since its launch. Adobe claims that Firefly is the only "AI service that generates commercially viable, professional quality content" because it's trained using Adobe Stock images.

For those that have dabbled with any of Adobe's products in the past several years will know that the company has been utilizing AI for quite some time, bringing some amazing and often magical features to its product. With Firefly, the company's "family of creative generative AI models," it's taking things to a new level, bringing more innovative features to its products starting with Adobe Photoshop.

In the press release, Ashley Still, senior vice president, Digital Media at Adobe states:

“By integrating Firefly directly into workflows as a creative co-pilot, Adobe is accelerating ideation, exploration and production for all of our customers. Generative Fill combines the speed and ease of generative AI with the power and precision of Photoshop, empowering customers to bring their visions to life at the speed of their imaginations.”

What makes the new Generative Fill tool so powerful is that it doesn't just add or extended an image, but it does so by matching the "perspective, lighting and style of images," delivering stunning results that would otherwise take hours, maybe even days to achieve when edited manually. In addition to Generative Fill, users can also make use of text prompts to add and remove objects to images. And as you might expect, all of these edits are done in layers, making it easy to move forward and back through edits.

As mentioned before, what makes these tools even stronger is that Adobe promises that these generated images are safe for commercial use. Adobe is even adding Content Credentials to created works, giving users better context on how the art was created like whether it was made entirely by hand or if AI had a helping hand. As mentioned before, Generative Fill will be available in beta starting today on the desktop app and Firefly beta, and will become widely available later this year.