Adobe Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2022 are now available

Adobe has announced that the 2022 versions of Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements are available to try or buy starting today. For those unaware, the Elements family of products includes simplified versions of the Photoshop and Premiere apps, aiming to make video and photo editing more accessible for users who may not need the full suite of features. This is also the only official you can buy a perpetual license of Adobe Photoshop or Premiere since the main products are part of the Creative Cloud subscription service.

Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2022 add a handful of new smart features powered by Adobe Sensei, as well as new ways to bring your creations to life. The apps also have a new look that should make them easier to navigate.

For Photoshop Elements, one of the big new features is the ability to add filters to your photos that transform your photos into the style of famous artwork and popular art styles. You can apply these styles to the entire picture or only parts of an image. This feature is reminiscent of the Prisma app, which was popular a few years ago for also applying AI-based filters in a similar way.

There’s a new feature that can extend the background of a picture using Photoshop Elements’ Content-Aware Fill technology to duplicate or extend background elements across a wider frame. Another new feature is the ability to format images to fit in all kinds of shapes. For example, you can make a picture appear as a reflection on someone’s sunglasses. You can also add short animations to images now and turn them into looping videos you can share online, and there are new animated slideshow styles you can create for your pictures.

For Premiere Elements, you can now export videos in all kinds of aspect ratios for different social networks. If you make videos for Instagram, IGTV, and so on, you can now export in the appropriate aspect ratio. There’s also a new auto reframing feature, which keeps the subject of your video in the frame in different aspect ratios. You can also adjust the shadows and highlights of a video to make subjects more visible, and there are new animated overlays you can add to videos.

Aside from brand-new features, Photoshop and Premiere Elements 2022 now include four new guided edits, for a total of 87. These can help users learn the ropes of the apps’ features if they aren’t avid Photoshop users.

Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements 2022 are available to buy today. The individual licenses cost $99.99 for each, or you can buy them as a bundle for $149.99. The apps are available for Windows and macOS.