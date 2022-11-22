With Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements, you can make your memories look even better. And with this deal, it's easier than ever to do so.

With the holiday season approaching, you're probably going to be taking lots of pictures and maybe recording videos with family and friends. Of course, those are precious memories, and if you want to make them all the better, Best Buy is slashing 35% off Adobe Photoshop Elements 2023 and Premiere Elements 2023, making these two programs even cheaper. You can buy the two together in a bundle for just $97.49, down from the usual price tag of $149.99. That's a big discount!

Adobe Premiere Elements and Photoshop Elements are perpetual licenses, which means you only have to buy them once and you own them forever. They don't have all the advanced features of the Creative Cloud versions of these apps, but they're still very capable, and you save a lot of money buying them just once. These are the latest editions of the apps, too. so you get new features like moving elements in photos and artistic AI-powered filters. These versions also have improved performance compared to previous releases, which is always a plus.

If you only care about one of these apps, don't worry, they're discounted individually, too. The apps usually go for $99.99 each, but you can grab them for just $64.99, which is a very appetizing deal.

Whether you're a photo or video editing aficionado or you're just trying to spice up your favorite memories, this is a great time to nab these programs at a very good price.

