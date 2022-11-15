Adobe has announced that it's bringing Acrobat and Fresco to Arm64 Windows PCs. Hopefully it follows through.

At Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Technology Summit, Adobe took the stage to talk about its commitment to Windows on Arm, which it first made back in 2019 at Microsoft's Surface Pro X launch event. Today, Adobe Acrobat and Fresco are being promised to run natively on Windows on Snapdragon hardware.

“Snapdragon continues to represent premium experiences across multiple product categories, and we design our technology with users at the center to empower them to unleash their creativity from virtually anywhere and across their most personal devices,” said Alex Katouzian, SVP & GM, MCX, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. “With Adobe, we’re working to bring the world’s most advanced creative and document tools to Snapdragon powered devices for creators to enable future digital experiences.”

While Windows 11 has the capability of running pretty much any Windows app, whether it's built for x86 or Arm hardware, Adobe doesn't offer much. If you install the Creative Cloud application, it only offers Photoshop, Lightroom, and Lightroom Classic, with Lightroom Classic being the only one that has to run in emulation. Adding apps like Acrobat and Fresco will round out the portfolio a bit more.

Unfortunately, both Qualcomm and Adobe have a mixed track record when it comes to announcing app support for Windows on Arm. When Adobe first promised to bring its Creative Cloud suite to Windows on Arm in 2019, the main focus was Adobe Fresco, which was meant to lead the pack when it came to native Arm support. After all, it was a new app that didn't have those bulky legacy complications that Photoshop has.

Speaking of Photoshop, while that does run natively on Arm64 PCs, our experience with it hasn't been a positive one.

Adobe also said that it's working with Qualcomm on XR projects with Adobe 3D and Immersive content. The goal is to give creators a way to build things with Snapdragon Spaces.

The companies really didn't say anything beyond that, and as for Adobe Acrobat and Fresco, those will arrive for Windows on Arm some time in 2023.