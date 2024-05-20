Key Takeaways Windows on Arm is gaining momentum, with Adobe announcing Arm-compatible versions of Illustrator and Premiere Pro.

Arm processors offer faster boot times and better battery life, making them a promising option for future devices.

Microsoft is making a push for Arm technology, with more Arm-based releases expected in 2024 for Windows.

Are you on the Windows on Arm train yet? If you haven't heard of it, now's a good time to check it out. Microsoft is working hard to get Windows on Arm off the ground, previously announcing that it will reveal the future of Arm-powered devices during its Build event. Now the reveals are in full swing, and Adobe has announced that it's releasing Arm-compatible versions of some of its apps in June.

Related Surface Pro 9 with 5G review: Windows on Arm keeps getting better Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 with 5G comes with a Qualcomm processor, giving it Windows Studio capabilities and great battery life.

Adobe Premiere Pro and Illustrator will finally put Arm hardware to good use

As reported by our Editor-in-Chief Rich Woods who's currently neck-deep in the Windows event, Adobe has just announced that it's planning to release Arm-based versions of its productivity apps. However, you won't have to wait long to see progress, as the company confirmed that both Illustrator and Premiere Pro are slated to get Arm-compatible versions in June 2024. These new versions will take advantage of the architecture to perform their tasks faster and with less battery drain.

Windows on Arm may be in your future

If you're not familiar with the technology, "Windows on Arm" refers to a device that uses Arm's CPUs instead of Intel's or AMD's. These Arm processors boast better boot times and lower battery usage, and while they can run any app like other processors, they truly shine when the software takes advantage of the CPU's architecture.

We didn't see much movement on this front for a while, but things changed in 2024. We saw Vivaldi, Opera, and Brave release Arm-compatible versions of their browsers, and this year was the year that running Chrome for Windows on Arm finally got good. As such, we can expect 2024 to contain more Arm-based releases as Microsoft pushes to get Windows on Arm off the ground.