Adobe’s web design and development tools are dying software. Adobe XD — a UX/UI design tool — is only in maintenance mode, and Dreamweaver, Adobe’s web development tool, famed in the past, faces no more development, but still has support from Adobe. These two apps join a list of great Adobe tools that have been discontinued, but the modern day brings a ton of better web design and development tools to use instead. Although Adobe XD never took off in success, Dreamweaver has been considered a solid tool in the past. There are still plenty of others to choose from.

5 Phoenix Code

Born from Adobe in a long-winded way

Phoenix Code is the successor to Brackets, which was an open-source text editor originally founded by Adobe as a community-led open-source tool. It was put into maintenance mode by the community, with Phoenix Code being the project taking over instead.

If you’re looking for a simple text editor that makes coding feel easy, Phoenix Code could be your perfect alternative to Dreamweaver. It’s made to be as simple and fun as playing video games.

Available on all major operating systems as well as via web browser, Phoenix Code offers live preview, inline editing, preprocessor support, extension management, code completion, and color, gradient, and image previews.