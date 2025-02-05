Summary Adobe Acrobat's AI Assistant simplifies complex legal documents and generates summaries with clickable citations.

The AI tool can compare contract versions side by side to help users spot differences before signing.

The feature is available as a $4.99 per month add-on subscription for Acrobat desktop users and currently supports English documents only.

Hopping onto the AI bandwagon, Adobe launched its AI Assistant in Acrobat in February 2024 to help users summarize lengthy documents and interact with the content by asking the chatbot questions. Now, Adobe is updating its Acrobat AI Assistant with new generative AI features, dubbed "intelligent contract capabilities," designed to help users better understand contracts and legal documents.

Let Adobe Acrobat's AI do all the work for you

As announced via Adobe Newsroom, Adobe's contract intelligence capabilities are now integrated into Acrobat's AI Assistant. Since legal documents and contracts are often filled with complex language that many users struggle to understand, the AI Assistant simplifies and humanizes legal jargon in PDFs. It can automatically recognize contracts, generate summaries, and even suggest relevant questions based on the document at hand.

The issue with AI-generated summaries has always been AI’s tendency to hallucinate facts, often altering information as it sees fit. In most cases, this makes an AI summary useless, as you’ll need to sift through the content to verify its accuracy. Acrobat’s AI Assistant tackles this issue by generating clickable citations, allowing users to quickly verify information at the source.

The tool can also compare up to ten different contract versions side by side, making it easier to spot even the smallest differences before signing. These new contract capabilities are available across Adobe Acrobat’s web, desktop, and mobile apps. The AI Assistant is offered as an add-on subscription for Acrobat desktop users, priced at $4.99 per month at the time of writing. While they’re accessible worldwide, they currently support only English documents. Adobe has confirmed that support for additional languages is on the way.

Thankfully, you don’t need to worry about your data being used for AI training, as Adobe’s intelligent contract capabilities are governed by strict data security protocols. While this is exactly the kind of AI feature many users would appreciate, it’s still not a good idea to blindly trust AI summaries. So, while Adobe Acrobat's latest AI features are impressive and I can definitely see myself using this feature to read the fine print of a contract, it's still best to read through the contract yourself, at least briefly.