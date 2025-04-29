Summary The EclairM0 is the tiniest notetaker you'll see, with teeny-tiny buttons and screen.

You can make your own EclairM0 by following the build instructions on the project's GitHub page.

If advanced projects seem daunting, start with simpler ones like soldering-free Raspberry Pi projects.

There's just something really cool about people making really, really tiny devices for the sole purpose of making them. If you're making a notetaker, for instance, you'll at least want some real estate to, you know, type comfortably on. Or, you can squish all that hardware down to the size of a matchbox and roll with it, because why not?

Such is the story of the EclairM0, a DIY notetaking device that you can make at home. With its teeny-tiny buttons and screen, it's by far the cutest notetaking device I've ever seen.

The EclairM0 is the tiniest notetaker you'll see today

As spotted by Hackaday, the EclairM0 allows you to take notes on a tiny screen using its small keyboard. The keyboard is so small that each key represents two characters, so you'll need to press each one multiple times for different letters as if you were texting on a phone in the early 2000s. Regardless, it still looks very practical to type on, and once you're done with the notes, you can plug it into a PC via USB and hit a button to import them.

If you like it, why not make your own? You can find everything you need over on the project's GitHub page, including links to the project description and the build instructions on the developer's website. The build instructions feature a bill of materials for all the hardware you'll need, which includes one of our favorite SBCs, a Raspberry Pi. However, the project does require soldering and wiring, so be sure to go over the instructions before purchasing anything to ensure it's within your skill level.

Speaking of skill level, it's worth noting that this project involves the use of a rechargeable lithium-polymer battery. These are not to be trifled with, as the developer notes in a warning at the top of their guide:

BATTERY SAFETY WARNING: This device contains a rechargeable lithium polymer battery. Do not drop, puncture, throw, reshape, or overheat the battery. Do not charge unattended. Do not keep fully charged or discharged for extended periods of time. Do not short-circuit or perform any modifications.

If this project is a little too advanced for your liking, don't fret. There are still plenty of projects you can make while you're earning your stripes as an SBC tinkerer. For example, there are these great Raspberry Pi projects that don’t require soldering to build your confidence.