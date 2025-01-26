With its simple web UI, Proxmox is a great OS for newcomers just starting their journey into the home lab ecosystem. However, beneath the beginner-friendly interface lie a range of advanced features that can turn any old server PC into a robust experimentation and self-hosting war machine. So, here are five complex settings you can enable on your Proxmox machine to take your home lab projects to the next level.

5 ZFS pools

Bring the power of Zpools to your Proxmox machine

ZFS is one of the more prominent file systems used in modern NAS systems, and for good reason. Its self-healing provisions, copy-on-write functionality, and snapshot support make it a fairly robust file system for storage-intensive tasks. In addition to providing solid transfer speeds, it’s compatible with RAID technology, allowing you to put your spare drives to good use.

If you’re on Proxmox, there are a few ways to utilize ZFS pools. For example, you can set up a mirror drive for your Proxmox boot drive to provide some extra redundancy in case the main drive kicks the bucket out of nowhere. Alternatively, you can use a ZFS pool to run a bare-bones file-sharing server on top of Proxmox. Likewise, if you’ve set up a media server using Plex/Emby/Jellyfin on your Proxmox machine, you can set up different RAID levels for media drives.

4 VLANs

And check out SDN while you’re at it