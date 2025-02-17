Home labs are perfect for honing your skills while not destroying your home network in the process. But while you're building out your home lab's network capabilities, how do you actually ensure that the two stay separate? A dedicated firewall is what you need, whether a dedicated hardware device or a virtual one. With the right rules in place, you can keep your home network safe from your home lab experiments and still have access to the internet at large.

Related 9 reasons I’m going with a prebuilt hardware firewall instead of making my own The home labber in me is recoiling in horror but I've found a hardware firewall that just works, and I'm not going back.

5 Turn off UPnP

You want to be in full control of your home lab