The search functionality in File Explorer helps you locate specific files or folders on your system. However, when dealing with a large dataset, a standard name search may not be efficient. This is where advanced search filters come into play. These filters enable you to find files based on their size, properties, metadata, type, extension, or even content, saving you both time and effort.

Here are some advanced filters you can use in File Explorer to enhance your search experience.

8 Common file properties filters

Use basic file attributes to narrow down your search quickly

One of the simplest ways to improve your File Explorer searches is by filtering files based on their common properties. These include file names, modification dates, sizes, and types.

The name: filter allows you to search for files that match a specific name or even a part of a name. For example, typing name: Pranav will display all files with "Pranav" in their name. This is particularly useful when you remember only a part of the filename.

The datemodified: filter helps you find files modified on or within a specific date range. For instance, datemodified: October will return files edited in October, while datemodified:>2/1/2024 will show files modified after February 1, 2024.

Another handy filter is size:, which categorizes files based on their size. For example:

size: tiny (0 - 16KB)

size: small (16KB - 1MB)

size: medium (1 - 128MB)

size: large (128MB - 1GB)

size: huge (1GB - 4GB)

size: gigantic (greater than 4GB)

You can also use it in other ways, such as size:>100KB, which will list all files larger than 100 KB.

If you want to find specific file types, use the kind: filter. For instance, searching kind: document will return Word documents, PDFs, and other text-based files. Similarly, kind: image or kind: picture retrieves image files, while kind: music or kind: video filters out audio or video files.

7 Advanced filters for specific file types

Target files by extension, content, or author