Want to quit Adobe without replacing it with open-source? Affinity is a great go-between. While it still costs money, you’re not locked into never-ending subscription plans, and Affinity clearly respects its users and trusts its product. Affinity’s creative suite offers many of the same features as Adobe Creative Cloud — and sometimes better — so making the switch will make you wonder what took you so long.

9 Lengthy free trial

And frequent discounts on price

Affinity really trusts its product. At the time of writing this article, Affinity’s famed 6-month long free trial. This is uncommon for almost all software to offer such a lengthy free trial, but Affinity doing this shows how much Serif trusts its product.

Despite the free trial currently being only seven days — the same length as Adobe’s — there’s optimism that another longer free trial may become available in the future.

On the same note, Affinity products go on sale frequently with discounted prices. These sales aren’t always for traditional sale dates like Black Friday or the January sales period, instead they’re often random. You can get a great deal on your proprietary software by purchasing it on sale. And you still get to use the free trial first.

8 You own your Affinity software

One of Adobe’s biggest drawbacks, since it removed disk installation from its software, is that users no longer own their Adobe products. Adobe caused controversy when it switched from disks users purchased and owned into a cloud-based subscription package known as Adobe Creative Cloud in 2013.

Affinity isn’t provided via disks, but it’s not rented out to users either. Affinity users purchase and own their Affinity products digitally. While Affinity has updated its software and released version updates previously, users are not locked into subscriptions to access the tools. You can keep your software as long as you want to. It’s licensed to you.

7 Great development power

In development since the 1980s

Affinity is a Serif product. Sure, Serif isn’t as well-known as Adobe, but it still provides incredible development power and tools to its software. This was true even before Canva got involved by acquiring Serif in 2024.

Serif began in 1987 with the intention of being a reputable source of quality and reliability in creative software. Affinity Designer was released in 2014, and the development of the rest of the Affinity Suite has built rapidly since then.

With Canva’s acquisition, Affinity users see no negative impacts but receive the positive effects of Canva’s huge development platform and global stakes in the design market. If anyone can rival Adobe’s powerhouse, it’s Affinity.

6 Buy the package you need

Individual or universal packages

Adobe’s subscription prices don’t make logical sense if you’re only looking for one or — more crucially — two Adobe software products. An individual software plan is anywhere between $10-20 per month, whereas the full Creative Cloud suite sits at $60 monthly for an average user. This often leads to people purchasing the All Apps plan with over 20 apps included when they only realistically need or use two products.

Although the apps you don’t use are not stored locally (they’re stored in the Creative Cloud), it seems a waste to pay for software you don’t use or require just to feel like you’re saving a few bucks.

When purchasing any Affinity products, you can buy exactly the product you want for the platform you need it for, and, as mentioned, it’s a one-time cost you won’t need to pay out again.

A one-app purchase of Affinity software costs $70 for the desktop versions of each app or $19 for the iPad version of each app. If you want the universal license, this includes every Affinity product for both desktop and iPad use without needing to pay extra for cross-platform access. The universal license is $165.

While the outright price seems higher than Adobe’s alternative, you might rethink that when you realize Adobe forced an annual contract for any subscription. A year’s subscription of Creative Cloud will cost $720. And that price can go up whenever Adobe deems it necessary, plus you’ll have to shell that out again year after year to keep using the tools.

