Do you want to refresh your home office setup on a budget? With ample affordable products out there, you don’t need to shell out thousands of dollars for a stylish and functional workspace. This article will guide you through several improvements that will turn your home office into an efficient workspace without spending a fortune. Whether you are a Photoshop ninja, Microsoft 365 wizard, freelancer, or creative professional, check out the products below to elevate your home office setup.

9 Aothia desk pad

Let’s start with some of the basics that are must-haves for any type of home office setup. When you have multiple devices, such as a keyboard, mouse, diary, phone, HomePod, Mac Mini, and more on your desk, you should have a good quality leather desk protector to keep things intact.

The one from Aothia is waterproof to resist liquid spills and has a non-slip design. The company offers a 1-year warranty and over 23 color options to choose from. You can also pick a suitable dimension based on your desk size.

Aothia Leather Desk Pad $14 at Amazon

8 Luketure desk side storage

When you deal with a compact workspace in your home office, you need to invest in intelligent solutions to keep your essentials organized. Luketure offers a handy gadget under-the-desk holder to store your tablets, keyboard, stationary items, magazines, and even a laptop. It easily expands your desk space without getting in your way.

The storage accessory is made of high-quality materials and can hold up to 30 pounds of weight. It clamps onto the desk gently, so it doesn’t require any holes or drills, and it's super easy to install. The desk organizer is wallet-friendly and available in several shades, such as pink, white, and black.

Luketure desk side storage $32 at Amazon

7 Sanyun desktop speakers

If you enjoy listening to your favorite Spotify playlists while working, invest in a dedicated speaker setup in your home office. Some of the top monitors come with built-in speakers, but most are basic at best. While there is no shortage of desktop speakers out there, Sanyun stands out for several reasons.

The speaker delivers 60W sound output and carries multi-layer voice coil technology to produce excellent sound performance. It has a built-in 24-bit DAC, Bluetooth 5.0 connection, and physical knobs to adjust treble and bass. The esthetics are on point. You can get one in white or black based on your current home office setup.

Sanyun desktop speakers $60 at Amazon

6 EMEET webcam with microphone

If you occasionally take part in online meetings, you don’t need to invest in a dedicated microphone. You can simply get a high-resolution webcam with a microphone built-in. While Logitech leads the pack in this area, their offerings are quite expensive. EMEET offers one of the affordable alternatives with all the goodies you'd expect from a robust webcam.

EMEET’s budget-friendly webcam offers 4K resolution at 30 FPS, advanced autofocus and light balance, enhanced audio, a wide field of view at 73 degrees, a privacy cover, and flexible rotation to create an ideal angle that will make you look your best. You can also explore additional customization options via EMEETLINK software. It’s a plug-and-play solution that lets you complete the setup in seconds.

EMEET 4K Webcam $80 at Amazon

5 Anker desktop charger

When you work with multiple devices on your desk, you need to invest in a smart solution to keep them juiced up. When it comes to charging your devices and keeping them safe, you need to stick with reputable brands like Anker. This desktop adapter from Anker has three USB-C and USB-A ports to charge everything from your MacBook to a phone or smartwatch.

It’s a 112W charger and even comes with a cable organizer to avoid a cable mess on your desk. Anker offers a reassuring 18-month warranty and a couple of shades to match your desk setup. To no one’s surprise, Anker has taken care of all the protection standards against high voltage, temperature, and short circuits.

Anker desktop charger $36 at Amazon

4 Aroeve air purifier

Aside from your usual desk gadgets and organizers, you should also get an air purifier to eliminate smoke, pollen, and other harmful particles. Improving air quality can enhance mental clarity. Aroeve offers one such solution for compact home offices. It’s ideal for rooms up to 215 ft² / 20 m² and works as advertised to support your wellness.

Rest assured, it operates quietly, has a sleep mode built-in, and even comes with an aroma pad so you can enjoy your favorite fragrance in the air. The built-in cartridge has 2000 hours of lifespan, and once it hits the mark, the device shows a red indicator for filter replacement. The esthetics are also eye-catching and can slot into any home office setup.

AROEVE air purifier $50 at Amazon

3 Keychron K2

Your ideal home office setup is simply incomplete without a mechanical keyboard. While there are dozens of keyboard solutions out there, Keychron stands out due to its wide range of products at different price points. As for an affordable option, we recommend the Keychron K2 with 75% layout, RGB backlight, Bluetooth connectivity, and more.

Keychron K2 can connect to up to three devices, has an aluminum frame for a premium look and feel, and a USB Type-C connection if you want lag-free gaming experience. Thanks to a built-in 4000mAh battery, it can last up to 72 hours typing in wireless mode. It supports multiple RGB modes and comes with Gateron mechanical switches. You can pick between Red, Brown, and Blue switches as per your typing preferences.

Keychron K2 $80 at Amazon

2 Logitech MX Master 3S

A wireless mouse is another essential item for any home office setup. Logitech MX Master 3S is a successor to the popular MX Master 3 and can be an ideal option for anyone looking to replace their age-old wired mouse on the desk.

It comes in two color options, has an excellent ergonomic design, faster, precise, and ultra operations compared to other affordable alternatives, and has multi-device support. With an upgraded 8000 DPI sensor (up from 4000 DPI on its predecessor), the entire tracking experience is even better than before. It is compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, iPad, and Android tables, and has physical buttons that you can customize via the company’s proprietary software.

Logitech MX Master 3S $98 at Amazon

1 Soundcore Space One

When it comes to ANC headphones, the flagships from Sony, Sennheiser, and Bose often top the chart. However, they are quite expensive at the $300+ price point. If you are on a budget, you could consider Soundcore Space One.

Space One supports active ANC, Hi-Res audio, support for LDAC, and respectable battery figures. It can last up to 40 hours with active ANC and 55 hours with ANC off. The headphones also have a couple of mics to take your voice calls without any interruptions. The Space One is available in three colors, either black, white, or blue.

Soundcore Space One $100 at Amazon

Big impact at a small price

These are some of the small, affordable, and thoughtful upgrades that can make a big difference in your workday. What are you waiting for? Explore these budget-friendly options and let your personality shine through in your workspace.

Aside from these affordable products, you should also embrace the top productivity apps and services to complete an effective home office setup.